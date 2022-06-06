CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Relief from soaring gas prices might be on the way for West Virginians.

During a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said that he is considering calling a special session of the State Legislature, and he said that a gas tax holiday is at the top of the list of issues he’d potentially bring to the table.

Justice said that he will make a decision about a special session before his next briefing on Wednesday.

“If there’s a way to help a little bit, maybe for one month and take a one-month holiday, I don’t think it will be detrimental to us from the standpoint of our ability for us to do all the good stuff that we do in regard to roads,” said Justice.

He said he would take a look at surplus and ARPA dollars to see if there’s a way to use them for the gas tax holiday.