Gov. Justice schedules Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 4 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In a change from the normally-scheduled late morning and early afternoon briefings, Gov. Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 4 p.m.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, he announced that the state will begin dropping the state’s minimum age requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public from 80 to 70.

