CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates after an overwhelming bipartisan vote in favor of a 50% income tax cut over the coming years.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement in a press release, thanking the House for its decision.

“I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of Delegates for voting overwhelmingly to pass the largest personal income tax cut in state history,” Gov. Justice said. “I encourage the Senate to expediently vote in favor as well.”

This is the same bill the Gov. Justice proposed during his State of the State speech on Jan. 11.

The bill proposed a 50% income tax reduction over the course of three years beginning with a 30% reduction as part of a phase-out in June 2023. The remaining 20% would be reduced over the following two years.

“This is the quickest way to return tax dollars to our people and puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the personal income tax entirely, which will drive phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come,” Gov. Justice said. “With the unbelievable economic growth our state has achieved, now is the time to provide this major tax break for our people.”

The bill now moves on to the West Virginia Senate.