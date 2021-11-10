Gov. Justice to broadcast virtual Veterans Day ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and in honor of the service and sacrifice of Veterans in West Virginia and across the country, Gov. Jim Justice will be holding a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will be available online and on TV on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Bill Crane, West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Ted Diaz, and West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy will be featured in the ceremony.

The program will also include a performance from the Cabell Midland High School Marching Band and the National Anthem performed by the Winfield High School Show Choir.

“This event will pay tribute to our Veterans and their families,” Gov. Justice said. “I invite all West Virginians to watch this virtual ceremony. It’s a small way we can honor and pay tribute to the people that have given us every single thing that we have on this planet.”

The ceremony will be broadcast on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel; click here to find your station.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Governor’s social media platforms and on the 12 News website.