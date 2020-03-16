Governor Jim Justice suspends campaign fundraisers and political events to lead the coronavirus response

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion. The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday that he is suspending all public events and fundraisers for his re-election campaign due to the rising concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

Campaign Manager for Governor Jim Justice, Roman Stauffer, explained in a press release that keeping the public safe and informed is the Governor’s top priority.

“Governor Justice’s top priority is protecting the people of West Virginia from coronavirus and preparing for its potential future spread. He is leading the state’s effort every day, and that is his top priority,” Stauffer stated.

According to the release, Governor Justice is hoping to return to campaigning in the near future. However during this time, his campaign will be contacting voters in other ways that limits person-to-person contact.

