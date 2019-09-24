Governor Justice amends outdoor burning ban proclamation; adds additional exclusion

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Justice has amended the outdoor burning ban to include an additional exclusion.

Justice announced an outdoor burning ban on Friday that focused on the reduction of forest fires throughout the state.

The amended ban added an exclusion that allows for fires that are built for warming or cooking within fireplaces or fire rings at designated federal and state recreation areas, provided area managers have the authority and discretion to continue the ban on open burning within any designated areas.

The ban will remain in affect until conditions improve. To view the amended ban, click here.

