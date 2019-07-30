Governor Justice announces awards for over $5 million in Corrections Grant funds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $5,417,239 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects on Tuesday.

The funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less punishment, according to a press release.

The funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

These are where the funds were awarded to in north-central West Virginia.

Doddridge – $52,500

Harrison – $100,000

Marion – $120,000

Monongalia – $190,000

Preston – 100,000

Randolph – 100,000

Taylor and Barbour – 120,000

Tucker – 120,000

Upshur and Lewis – $161,500

