Governor Justice appoints Pitsenbarger to W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has appointed John “J.R.” Pitsenbarger to the 11th Senatorial District seat, according to press releases from the governor and the West Virginia Senate.

Pitsenbarger is filling the seat that was vacated by the resignation of Greg Boso on September 26. The 11th Senatorial District covers all of Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties; as well as part of Grant County.

Pitsenbarger is the owner and operator of Pitsenbarger Farms in Nicholas County. He is a fifth-generation farmer and lifelong resident of Nicholas County. He is a graduate of Nicholas County High School and Glenville State College.

Pitsenbarger has also been a field enumerator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in Charleston and is currently serving as vice president of the West Virginia Farm Bureau and chairman of the Board of Governors of the WVU Extension Service for Nicholas County.

“There’s no question that it was going to take a special person to fill the vacancy left behind by Senator Boso,” Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said. “J.R. brings to the Senate a wide variety of experience, including extensive agriculture and rural development knowledge. I know he will be able to do great things for the residents of his district and the State of West Virginia. I look forward to working with him and watching him be a valuable part of making our state an outstanding place to live, work, and raise a family.”