Governor Justice declares July 5 state holiday

FENWICK, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Nicholas County were called to the scene of a deadly accident on Thursday evening. It happened at around 7 p.m. on June 27, 2019.

According to investigators a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle down a hill on Mill Branch Road. That is on Fenwick Mountain. The boy hit a 2011 Buick Enclave SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he received during the accident.