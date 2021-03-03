Governor Justice declares State of Emergency for 18 WV counties

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Due to heavy rainfall and flooding this week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday for the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne.

All 18 counties were affected by heavy rains, which caused flooding, power outages, and road blocakages.

The Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories