CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice posted a video on Facebook Sunday to wish people a happy Easter.

“Easter Sunday I truly believe, whether it be Christmas or Easter, you know, there are no holidays that even compare,” Justice said.

In the video, Justice talked about family, charity and being thankful for your blessings.

“It is a time to celebrate, it’s a time to be with family. You know, it’s a time, if you can spare a couple extra dollars or whatever it may be, you know, to maybe think about reaching out a hand to help somebody, maybe give a couple dollars to a food bank, whatever it may be,” Justice said.