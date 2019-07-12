Governor Justice orders flags lowered for former state senator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is ordering state flags to half-staff to commemorate the life of a former state senator.

Jesse Guills Jr. Photo courtesy of Wallace & Wallace, Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory

The governor has issued a proclamation to lower state flags on Saturday for Jesse Guills, Jr. Justice says Guills died late last month at 73-years-old.

The governor’s proclamation says Guills served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1971 to 1972 and later became a state senator from 2002 to 2010. He also was a member of the West Virginia State Bar Association and the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)