Governor Justice proclaims September “We Card Awareness Month” to fight underage tobacco use

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In an effort to combat underage tobacco use, Governor Jim Justice has joined with the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) and the West Virginia Wholesalers Association to proclaim September “We Card Awareness Month.”

The initiative is designed to encourage all retailers to successfully identify and prevent the sale of tobacco and other age-restricted products to minors, according to a release from OMEGA.

“West Virginia law prohibits the sale of tobacco and other age-restricted products to persons under the age of 18,” said Traci Nelson, president of OMEGA and executive director of the West Virginia Wholesalers Association. “OMEGA and the West Virginia Wholesalers Association – organizations representing the companies that sell these products – want to make sure that they don’t get in the hands of kids.”

“If we work together, West Virginia will benefit from a responsible retailing community that successfully prevents tobacco and other age-restricted products sales to minors,” Governor Justice stated during his proclamation.

The release stated that the West Virginia Wholesalers Association and OMEGA are strongly encouraging retailers to train or re-train employees by taking advantages of We Card’s award-winning training courses offered online. These training course are offered online through We Card’s eLearning Center or through licensing to retailers and other organizations.

“Trained retail employees are confident and prepared to identify and deny underage attempts to purchase tobacco, e-cigarettes or other age-restricted products. We Card Awareness Month helps re-enforce retailers’ daily efforts and highlights the services and tools We Card avails to help them complete it,” Nelson said.