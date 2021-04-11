Governor Justice reflects on last day of legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice gave a press briefing late Saturday giving his reflections on the legislative session as it came to its end.

The elephant in the room was the personal income tax repeal that the governor championed this session, but was ultimately voted down in the House of Delegates.

Justice said Saturday he’s disappointed it didn’t pass but he vowed to “not give up” and take to the roads to convince the people it’s the right thing to do.

At one point while discussing the personal income tax he pulled out a big wad of cash which he said was $1,483 dollars, the average amount West Virginia families pay in income tax.

“This is real, and our people deserve to have a chance at realness,” he said.

Justice also said he was grandstanded.

“You know what happened yesterday with the house running and voting 100 to zero, to be perfectly honest was a grandstanding kind of move.”

Still, he said it wasn’t all a bad session.

“We did things to bring more opportunity from business and jobs and all the different things to our state, that’s gotta be the theme of this session,” said Justice.

Then he was asked about the more controversial bills this legislative session, like the transgender student-athlete bill and the harm reduction bill that would require needle-exchange programs to get licensed by the state.

“It concerns me that we may miss out on a sporting event that wants to come to West Virginia, however, I think the benefits of it way outweigh the harms of it.”

In closing, he said he wants to stop slashing and cutting from the budget which was smaller this year.

“Every time we cut something more people leave…and when people leave the whole still keeps coming with us,” he said.