Governor proclaims September 2021 as West Virginia Preparedness Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed September as West Virginia Preparedness Month with “Prepare to Protect” as this year’s theme.

As part of National Preparedness Month, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division joins partners at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state and local agencies, volunteer organizations and the private sector to recognize the need for preparedness. With outreach education sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign, EMD and its partners are committed to increasing preparedness in the community by educating West Virginians.

“With the severe weather we’ve faced already this year—flooding, an ice storm, extreme heat, and the remnants of Hurricane Ida—we must be prepared to protect our families from the destruction of these events,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The theme this year is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” The theme encourages citizens to take actions now by planning ahead and taking certain precautions such as:

Taking time to build a kit

Making a plan for emergencies

Checking insurance policies and coverage for such hazards as floods, torrential rains and damaging winds

“Preparedness can seem like common sense, but it’s common sense that saves lives,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “Involving your family in planning, creating a savings plan so you’re prepared for emergency costs, and knowing how to complete practical tasks like shutting off water and gas to your home are steps you can take now to better prepare for emergencies.”

As West Virginia continues to fight COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved than this September. To join in the conversation, use the #WVPrepared with your posts. For more information and preparedness tips, visit EMD on social media https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and https://twitter.com/WVEMD.