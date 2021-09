CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice posted on social media about a new host taking over the West Virginia Public Broadcasting radio show, Mountain Stage.

The previous host, Larry Groce, hosted Mountain Stage for 38 years. Groce is handing over his full-time hosting responsibilities to Grammy Award winner Kathy Mattea.

“I want to congratulate them both on this important milestone. You make WV proud!” Justice said.