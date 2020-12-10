Corduroy Inn & Lounge brings luxury to Snowshoe Mountain with its grand opening

SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, W.Va. – Officials cut the ribbon on a new “luxury, boutique resort” at Snowshoe Mountain, Thursday.

The grand opening celebration was held at the Corduroy Inn & Lounge.

The owners, the Billings family, first came to Snowshoe as visiting skiers, then bought a house, then got into the hotel business, tourism officials said. They family’s decision to stay can largely be attributed to Snowshoe’s Adaptive Sports Program, that one of their daughters, who is disabled, participates in, David Billings said.

The facility has a “million dollar view” and in addition to ski season, is a four season destination for weddings, events, mountain biking and more. It offers hotels rooms and suites, a fine dining restaurant, a pizza shop and access to ski slopes.

The project was designed by Adam Rohaly, with Omni Associates in Fairmont and was built by St. Albans contractor Paramount Builders.

“I would like to thank David and Kristin Billings for investing in our beautiful state, for believing in their vision of Corduroy Inn, and for entrusting Paramount Builders to make their vision become a reality,” said Derick Foster, President of Paramount Builders. “We at Paramount Builders are proud to be a part of this amazing team. Not only is Paramount Builders a West Virginia owned and operated business, we hired West Virginian craftsmen and women to build this beautiful hotel. Paramount Builders is immensely proud of our accomplishments on this build.”

Crews lost six weeks of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Billings was excited to have it finished in time for ski season. Snowshoe opened its slopes on Dec. 4.

West Virginia has seen $250 million in private investments in the tourism sector over the past two years, state tourism officials said.

Officials also said that $110 million is spent each year, by travelers in Pocahontas County and one third of county’s employment is tourism-related.

West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby attributes the state’s tourism growth to Gov. Jim Justice tripling the state’s advertising budget and making upgrades to state parks.

Previously, West Virginia was being outspent by surrounding states, Ruby said.

“Today is a great day for West Virginia tourism. Today we ushered in the grand opening of an outstanding hotel and conference center at West Virginia’s very own Snowshoe Resort. And while I hate that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from being able to all get together to celebrate this great accomplishment, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved in making this a reality. From the West Virginia architects and construction company who made the development possible, to the hardworking staff who will keep this place up and running for years to come, congratulations. I can’t wait to visit and tour the facilities soon,” Gov. Justice said in a news release.

During the ceremony, Snowshoe officials said they have lots of big plans for the mountain in the coming years.

West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, summed up the feelings of those at the ceremony, by saying: “let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.”