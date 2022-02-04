Grant for West Virginia wetlands mapping will protect and sustain land and species

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will be updating wetland mapping over the next few years. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $322,702 grant to identify wetlands in 23 counties in West Virginia.

Wetlands provide many benefits to the mountain state like clean water, flood flow control, and providing wildlife habitat and recreation.

“We definitely needed to update the wetland maps and this is an ongoing process that’s going to take us a few years and hopefully we will be successful in getting more grant money to finish the state, but also to increase public engagement and awareness about wetland habitats. we really want people to be aware of these biological treasures in their backyards and their neighborhoods and their parks, and also to get out and visit some of the larger well known wetlands like Cranberry Glades, Cranesville Swamp, Canaan Valley, Dolly Sods, Greenbottom Swamp, these are really special places. People come from all over the East Coast to visit these spots, and we have them in our back yards,” said Elizabeth Byers, Senior Wetlands Scientist, Watershed Assessment Branch, Department of Environmental Protection.

The grant will also help develop public outreach programs that will encourage community involvement in citizen science and wetland protection.

Some wetlands aren’t visible from the aerial view used to take pictures and locate them so they can be protected.

Wetlands are some of the most productive ecosystems in the world, like rainforests and coral reefs, and they are essential to sustaining the wildlife in West Virginia.

The WVDEP will apply for more grants in the future to complete the mapping of wetlands in West Virginia, which will take a number of years.