CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Green Bank Observatory has extended the deadline for its creative writing and visual arts contest which will now run until May 15.

The “A Sign in Space” contest is open to all ages and is accepting creative writing and visual arts submissions until May 15 at 9 a.m. Works submitted before noon on Friday, May 5 will be on display during an Astrobiology Workshop at the Green Bank Science Center and will receive a “small advantage” in the judging process.

The contest wants artists and writers to think about what it would be like if scientists discovered a radio signal from an extraterrestrial civilization and participants can choose from two of the following prompts:

What would it mean if we discovered we weren’t the only ones in the universe? How would it change the way we see ourselves as humans?

To intelligent lifeforms who live in a civilization on another planet, you would be the extraterrestrial. With that in mind, what would you want to share with them?

After a prompt is chosen, you may enter a creative writing submission of 500 words or less in the form of an essay, poem or short story. Alternatively, you can enter with a visual arts submission which can be any medium, but you must be able to submit a representation of your art in a single image. Judging criteria are based on aesthetics, originality and impact.

Prizes will be awarded to both categories; $100 will be given to the entry that ranks the highest in all three categories, finalists will be awarded $50, and honorable mentions will go on display at the Green Bank Science Center.

To submit an entry and view the full list of rules and criteria, visit the contest page on the Green Bank Observatory website.