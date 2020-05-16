Greenbrier Resort announces reopening date

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOWK) – The Greenbrier Resort is set to reopen Friday, May 22. The resort suspended operations March 19, 2020, due to COVID-19.

The resort says it has put guidelines in place to allow for social distancing and sanitation, including a team dedicated to sanitizing high-touch public spaces such as door handles, railings, tables, desks and elevator buttons. The housekeeping staff will increase the sanitation of high-touch areas inside rooms. According to the Greenbrier, seating areas inside restaurants have also been adjusted to allow for social distancing and, and reservation times have been spread out to avoid crowding or backups. The resort also has additional outdoor dining locations in place to provide extra space.

All departments at the resort have reviewed their procedures as well as guidelines from government and health officials to ensure the safety of all guests and employees. President of the Greenbrier Resort, Dr. Jill Justice says the large acreage of the property also allows guests to enjoy outdoor activities while following CDC guidelines for social distancing.

“The health and safety of our valued guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have taken the advice from local and national health officials on what is best for their safety throughout this entire process,” Dr. Justice says. “We are confident now that we are ready to open with new procedures in place, and we are excited to bring our guests back to experience the Greenbrier traditions that they love so much.”