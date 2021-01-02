Group plans to unveil food trailer to feed children in need

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Food Shack is a project launched by the Underprivileged Children Foundation in June of 2020. It started with a food truck.

That truck was in an accident and has been off the road since August. They’ve still been feeding kids from the back of a passenger vehicle. But they have big plans in the works.

Children at Orchard Manor kicked off the new year Friday getting a warm lunch from the Food Shack team. If all goes as planned, a month from now they’ll be unveiling a newly built food trailer.

“We think it will allow us to be in more places more efficiently and we are really excited about the prospects for the Underprivileged Children Foundation and the Food Shack in 2021,” said Jim Strawn, a board member. He said their goal is to serve 20,000 meals in 2021.

“We certainly do have a relationship not just with the people helping us coordinate this but also with the families and the children in need,” he said. “It has been very rewarding. It puts smiles on their face and really warms our heart and puts a smile on our face as well.”

For information about the Food Shack schedule and how you can help just click here.