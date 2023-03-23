CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A group of women who used the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy is considering suing the State Police.

Wheeling-based Trial Lawyer Teresa Toriseva has filed a “30-Day Notice of Intent to Sue” on behalf of female law enforcement officers who may have been videotaped dressing and undressing. Toriseva says dozens of female officers may have been victimized.

“They are scared from Weirton to Martinsburg, to down south and onto Kanawha County,” Toriseva tells 13 News.

A Governor’s office spokesperson says the State Police received notice of a potential lawsuit on Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says three troopers who found the camera destroyed a thumb drive that allegedly had the images from the locker room on them.