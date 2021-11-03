Have old tires? 9 tire collection events coming to WV in November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Need to dispose of old tires? The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) announced they are hosting nine tire collection events in November.

Individuals have the opportunity to dispose of up to 10 tires per person, according to a press release. The tires must be off the rims; only car and light tire trucks will be accepted. Tires will be accepted from West Virginia residents only and must have proof of ID during sign in.

The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The November tire collection events will take place at the following locations:

Grant County: November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot in Petersburg

November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot in Petersburg Roane County: November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bowman Street Parking Lot in Spencer

November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bowman Street Parking Lot in Spencer Tyler County: November 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tyler Fairgrounds

November 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tyler Fairgrounds Cabell County: November 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center

November 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center Mineral County: November 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar, Inc. Trucking Lot in Keyser

November 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar, Inc. Trucking Lot in Keyser Mingo County: November 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mingo County Impound Lot on Rt. 52 near 84 Lumber

November 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mingo County Impound Lot on Rt. 52 near 84 Lumber Lewis County: November 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gravel lot next to the airport and cattle barn at Jackson Mills

November 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gravel lot next to the airport and cattle barn at Jackson Mills Wirt County: November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ellison’s Dozer Service in Elizabeth

November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ellison’s Dozer Service in Elizabeth Hampshire County: November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta

Ongoing events throughout the state include:

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center. Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center Calhoun County: The third (3rd) Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabot Station Recycling Center on Rt. 5, two miles West of Grantsville

The third (3rd) Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabot Station Recycling Center on Rt. 5, two miles West of Grantsville Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot)

The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot) Hancock County: Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information

Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information Mason County: Call Mason County Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information

Call Mason County Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information Tucker County: The first (1st) Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill

The first (1st) Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill Wayne County: The first (1st) Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority

The first (1st) Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

To view a list of upcoming tire collection events and updates, click here.