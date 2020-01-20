Hearing in opioid cases set in Charleston

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A court hearing in two West Virginia lawsuits that accuse several drug firms of fueling the opioid epidemic has been set in Charleston.

The hearing is set for Jan. 27. The Herald-Dispatch reports it involves suits filed by Huntington and Cabell County and will be the first Charleston-based court proceeding in the case in nearly three years.

The order was issued last week after a U.S. Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation signed off on sending the cases back to West Virginia. The last time attorneys met in a Charleston courtroom was in May 2017, before the multi-district litigation group was created.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories