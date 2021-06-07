Help 304 offering support amid pandemic wind-down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia-based helpline is continuing to help residents overcome mental health issues, even as the pandemic winds down.

Help 304, an emotional support line run by First Choice Services in Charleston, offers free, anonymous support for anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health issues.

A flyer created by Help 304

The support line was created with FEMA to help residents cope with the pandemic, but officials for the organizations say they’ve taken their highest amount of calls this past March.

The organization also said it’s good to talk about mental health to break the stigma.

“We hear a lot about barriers to mental heath. In West Virginia, things like transportation, childcare, payment sources, stigma, and I feel like this line really helps with a lot of those things,” said Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services.

If you’d like to reach out to Help 304, their phone number is 877-435-7304.