Help available for W.Va. livestock farmers affected by drought

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An emergency program to help livestock farmers in West Virginia was approved by the West Virginia Conservation Agency on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Due to the recent drought conditions, farmers may be eligible to apply for cost-share funding to buy water tanks and fittings to provide water for their animals.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) declared a state of emergency in early October because of the shortage of rainfall in all 55 counties. All areas of the southern part of the state are suffering from moderate or severe drought conditions.

The program from the state conservation agency provides 50 percent of the total cost for water tanks and fittings. The maximum reimbursement is $400 per farmer. The program will reimburse tanks and fittings dating back to Sept. 1, 2019 if the farmer provides receipts and documentation.

The tanks may be filled with water from various sources and are to be used solely for the purpose of supplying drinking water for livestock. Interested farmers should contact their local conservation districts.

List of Local Conservation Districts