Help4WV helps residents obtain free naloxone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Help4WV, West Virginia’s addiction and mental health helpline, is helping people obtain naloxone, or better know as Narcan.

First Choice Services, the group behind Help4WV,

In West Virginia, anyone is able to get naloxone without a prescription from health departments and some pharmacies.

A new legislative order in the state also allows for non-profits like Help4WV to help distribute doses and become and “Naloxone Hero.”

Officials with Help4WV said they want to help get the word out.

“A lot of people are under the impression, you know, that it’s difficult to get, you know. And, it’s really not. So, that’s just what we’re kind of trying to do is get the word out there and, you know, offer it to people,” said Jordan Dennison, a peer recovery coach at Help4WV.

If you’d like to receive a free dose of naloxone, you must first take a short class on how to properly use the medication. You can visit Help4WV and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute to obtain naloxone and take the classes here.