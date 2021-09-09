Here are the winners of the 2nd ‘Do it for Babydog’ round 2 vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE (9:38 a.m. on Thursday, September 9): Below is the list of winners of the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery drawing:

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 9, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Jacob Dodd, Salem

Sierra Honaker, Alderson

Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo

Hannah McIntire, Fairmont

[To be announced]



Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[To be announced]



Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte



$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Kim Sellard, Huntington



Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia

[To be announced]



Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Rebecca Hare, Charles Town

[To be announced]



Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Shannon Hahn, Lost River

[To be announced]



WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Michael Laing, Martinsburg

Jonathan Nicol, Charleston

Paula O’Neil, Seneca Rocks



Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont

Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge

Noah Thompson, Eleanor



Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg

Rod Cummings, Alum Creek

Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling

Kelly Richardson, Charleston

Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce the second set of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

We will share the winners with you in this story as they are announced. Last week, Justice went around the state with his English Bulldog, Babydog, to surprise the winners of the sports car, boat and two of the scholarships with their prizes.

This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.

The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

The winners for the second drawing will be announced Thursday, Sept. 16.

Registration deadlines and drawing dates for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Justice’s office)

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.