Here are the winners of the fifth ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE: Here is the initial list of winners for the fifth “Do it for Babydog” drawing. The winners of the two trucks and the $1 million will be announced later on Wednesday.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 21, 2021

College Scholarship Winners

Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters

Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert



Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Parke Bradley, Morgantown

William Haynes, Vienna

Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg

Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg

Robyn Smith, Tornado



Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Taniaya Duley, Huntington

Tina Good, Advent

Brady G. Howell, Proctor

Vicki Hypes, Nettie

Donna Jennings, Thornton



Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Brandon Fox, Oak Hill

George Ingels, New Haven

Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown

Amber Shaffer, Elkins

Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant



Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville

Melissa Butler, Bluefield

Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale

Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview

Randi Ward, Vienna



State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

David Asbury, Poca

Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant

Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg

Ashton Carr, Greenville

Shannon Coley, Oak Hill

Casey Davis, Williamstown

Pamela Dunn, Princeton

Matthew Fleshman, Wayside

Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant

Keith Gilkey, South Charleston

Michael Harding, Elkins

Deva Holub, Shepherdstown

Patricia Kester, Shirley

Michael Lane, Bluefield

Arlie Lee, Augusta

Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont

Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg

Daniel Martin, Morgantown

Jackie Mounts, Ranger

Laci Proietti, Keyser

Anita Reed, Alderson

Tonette Sugg, South Charleston

Robert Weikle, Racine

Stephanie White, Morgantown

Melisa Williamson, Vienna

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s fifth round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 21.

The winners for this round of the lottery were drawn on Monday, July 19. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.

For the fourth drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Riverside, Nettie and Bridgeport to surprise the $1,000,000 and Custom Truck winners.

Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

“Do it for Babydog” registration deadlines

If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still two more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.

