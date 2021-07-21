Here are the winners of the fifth ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE: Here is the initial list of winners for the fifth “Do it for Babydog” drawing. The winners of the two trucks and the $1 million will be announced later on Wednesday.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 21, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters
Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Parke Bradley, Morgantown
William Haynes, Vienna
Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg
Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg
Robyn Smith, Tornado
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Taniaya Duley, Huntington
Tina Good, Advent
Brady G. Howell, Proctor
Vicki Hypes, Nettie
Donna Jennings, Thornton
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Brandon Fox, Oak Hill
George Ingels, New Haven
Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown
Amber Shaffer, Elkins
Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville
Melissa Butler, Bluefield
Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale
Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview
Randi Ward, Vienna
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
David Asbury, Poca
Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant
Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg
Ashton Carr, Greenville
Shannon Coley, Oak Hill
Casey Davis, Williamstown
Pamela Dunn, Princeton
Matthew Fleshman, Wayside
Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant
Keith Gilkey, South Charleston
Michael Harding, Elkins
Deva Holub, Shepherdstown
Patricia Kester, Shirley
Michael Lane, Bluefield
Arlie Lee, Augusta
Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont
Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg
Daniel Martin, Morgantown
Jackie Mounts, Ranger
Laci Proietti, Keyser
Anita Reed, Alderson
Tonette Sugg, South Charleston
Robert Weikle, Racine
Stephanie White, Morgantown
Melisa Williamson, Vienna
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s fifth round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 21.
The winners for this round of the lottery were drawn on Monday, July 19. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.
For the fourth drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Riverside, Nettie and Bridgeport to surprise the $1,000,000 and Custom Truck winners.
Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.
If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still two more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.
We will keep you updated online at wowktv.com as this week’s winners are announced.