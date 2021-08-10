Here are the winners of the final ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE (11:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10): A healthcare worker from Beckley is the latest winner of a custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog giving Paul Swartz of Beckley the keys to a custom truck as part of “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes on Aug. 10, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

Gov. Jim Justice awarded Paul Swartz of Beckley one of two trucks in the last drawing. Swartz works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.

More winners will be announced later in the day

UPDATE (9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10): Below is a preliminary list of winners from the final “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery drawing:

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – AUG. 10, 2021

College Scholarship Winners

Cheylan Cummings, Gary

Ashley Goots, Bridgeport



Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joan Blankenship, Lerona

Jessica Farley, Reedsville

Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill

Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring

Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans



Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Donald Bryant, Davin

Karen Richards, Hedgesville

Ronald Richards, Minden

Kimbra Stamper, Millwood

Dallas Williams, Elkview



Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley

Dale Heinritz, Harrisville

Patricia McCoy, Oceana

Dreama Messinger, Ranger

Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown



Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Linda Ashworth, Ashton

Edith Browning, Weston

Michael Durgan, Charleston

Richard Timko, Moundsville

Joyce Underwood, Grantsville



State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant

Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton

Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes

Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove

David Dulaney, Colliers

Jo Flynn, Craigsville

James Howard, New Haven

Torie Jackson, Pennsboro

Ernest Johnson, Edmond

Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville

Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton

Angela Lovejoy, Powellton

Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace

Larry Ludwick, Salem

Rory Marant, St. Marys

Raegan Marshall, Weirton

Sarah Meeks, Sistersville

Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin

Jason Moore, Philippi

Martin Poole, Vienna

Charles Rosser, Bridgeport

Jerry Rush, Moorefield

Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield

Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork

Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg

UPDATE (12:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3): Gov. Jim Justice has extended the registration deadline for the final “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery until midnight on Sunday, August 8.

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2): Governor Jim Justice announced an extension of the final “Do it for Babydog” registration deadline. Those who still wish to register for the final drawing have until midnight on Monday, August 2 to do so.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s final round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, August 5.

The winners for this round of the lottery will be drawn on Tuesday, August 3. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.

For the sixth drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Greenbrier County, Kanahwa County, and Webster County to surprise the $1,000,000 and custom truck winners.

Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

The deadline to sign up for this final drawing is midnight on Monday, August 2.