Here are the winners of the final ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

UPDATE (11:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10): A healthcare worker from Beckley is the latest winner of a custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Gov. Jim Justice awarded Paul Swartz of Beckley one of two trucks in the last drawing. Swartz works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.
More winners will be announced later in the day
UPDATE (9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10): Below is a preliminary list of winners from the final “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery drawing:
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – AUG. 10, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Cheylan Cummings, Gary
Ashley Goots, Bridgeport
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Joan Blankenship, Lerona
Jessica Farley, Reedsville
Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill
Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring
Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Donald Bryant, Davin
Karen Richards, Hedgesville
Ronald Richards, Minden
Kimbra Stamper, Millwood
Dallas Williams, Elkview
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley
Dale Heinritz, Harrisville
Patricia McCoy, Oceana
Dreama Messinger, Ranger
Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Linda Ashworth, Ashton
Edith Browning, Weston
Michael Durgan, Charleston
Richard Timko, Moundsville
Joyce Underwood, Grantsville
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant
Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton
Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes
Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove
David Dulaney, Colliers
Jo Flynn, Craigsville
James Howard, New Haven
Torie Jackson, Pennsboro
Ernest Johnson, Edmond
Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville
Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton
Angela Lovejoy, Powellton
Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace
Larry Ludwick, Salem
Rory Marant, St. Marys
Raegan Marshall, Weirton
Sarah Meeks, Sistersville
Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin
Jason Moore, Philippi
Martin Poole, Vienna
Charles Rosser, Bridgeport
Jerry Rush, Moorefield
Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield
Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork
Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg
UPDATE (12:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3): Gov. Jim Justice has extended the registration deadline for the final “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery until midnight on Sunday, August 8.
UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2): Governor Jim Justice announced an extension of the final “Do it for Babydog” registration deadline. Those who still wish to register for the final drawing have until midnight on Monday, August 2 to do so.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s final round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, August 5.
The winners for this round of the lottery will be drawn on Tuesday, August 3. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.
For the sixth drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Greenbrier County, Kanahwa County, and Webster County to surprise the $1,000,000 and custom truck winners.
Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.
The deadline to sign up for this final drawing is midnight on Monday, August 2.