CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking to make a big purchase, your credit score can impact whether or not you can get a loan.

According to WalletHub, West Virginia’s average credit score is 681.2. That is based on averaging the median credit scores of West Virginia cities.

Here are West Virginia cities’ median credit scores, according to WalletHub:

Morgantown – 720

Hurricane – 711

Wheeling – 698

Fairmont -696

Weirton – 686

Martinsburg – 675

Charleston – 673

Princeton – 673

St. Albans – 669.5

Beckley – 667

Parkersburg – 667

Huntington – 664

Clarksburg – 656

The city with the highest median credit score in the U.S. is New Brunswick, New Jersey, with a median credit score of 816, according to WalletHub.

The city with the lowest median credit score in the U.S. is South Bend, Indiana, with a median credit score of 448, according to WalletHub.