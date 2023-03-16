CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You may be on Spring Break right now or on it soon. So where do West Virginians on break want to go to?

According to a study by Family Destinations Guide, Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is the tourist attraction West Virginians search for the most.

The study says Myrtle Beach is the most popular tourist destination in three other states: North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The most popular tourist destinations are: Universal Orlando Studios, Florida; Niagara Falls, New York and Ontario, Canada; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Glacier National Park, Montana, according to the study.

The study says Family Destinations Guide used Google search data for more than 100 tourist attractions in the U.S.