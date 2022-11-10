CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 800 new businesses registered in West Virginia in October of 2022, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office announced in a press release on Thursday.
There were 826 new businesses registered throughout the state. Pleasants County experienced the most growth, seeing a 2.21% increase in businesses last month with six new registrations.
The counties that saw the greatest total business registrations in October were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh and Cabell counties at 105, 67, 66, 49 and 44 respectively.
Here are the numbers for north central West Virginia:
- Barbour County: 3 news businesses for 0.46% growth
- Doddridge County: 2 new businesses for 0.77% growth
- Gilmer County: 1 new business for 0.32% growth
- Harrison County: 37 news businesses for 0.91% growth
- Lewis County: 3 new businesses for 0.33% growth
- Marion County: 29 news businesses for 1.03% growth
- Monongalia County: 67 news businesses for 0.83% growth
- Preston County: 14 new businesses for 0.73% growth
- Randolph County: 16 new businesses for 1.03% growth
- Ritchie County: 4 new businesses for 0.81% growth
- Taylor County: 4 new businesses for 0.63% growth
- Tucker County: 7 new businesses for 1.12% growth
- Upshur County: 10 new businesses for 0.75% growth
- Webster County: 2 new businesses for 0.63% growth
According to the release, West Virginia has registered 12,731 new businesses in the past year, with Summers County seeing the largest growth rate at 25.21%.