CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 800 new businesses registered in West Virginia in October of 2022, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office announced in a press release on Thursday.

There were 826 new businesses registered throughout the state. Pleasants County experienced the most growth, seeing a 2.21% increase in businesses last month with six new registrations.

The counties that saw the greatest total business registrations in October were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh and Cabell counties at 105, 67, 66, 49 and 44 respectively.

Here are the numbers for north central West Virginia:

Barbour County: 3 news businesses for 0.46% growth

Doddridge County: 2 new businesses for 0.77% growth

Gilmer County: 1 new business for 0.32% growth

Harrison County: 37 news businesses for 0.91% growth

Lewis County: 3 new businesses for 0.33% growth

Marion County: 29 news businesses for 1.03% growth

Monongalia County: 67 news businesses for 0.83% growth

Preston County: 14 new businesses for 0.73% growth

Randolph County: 16 new businesses for 1.03% growth

Ritchie County: 4 new businesses for 0.81% growth

Taylor County: 4 new businesses for 0.63% growth

Tucker County: 7 new businesses for 1.12% growth

Upshur County: 10 new businesses for 0.75% growth

Webster County: 2 new businesses for 0.63% growth

According to the release, West Virginia has registered 12,731 new businesses in the past year, with Summers County seeing the largest growth rate at 25.21%.