The 2022 West Virginia Primaries will take place on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and goes through Saturday, May 7, 2022. The deadline to register to vote in the Primaries is Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of who is running every elected position in state.

U.S. House of Representatives

Congressional District 1 (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Logan)

Name Party Scott Fuller Republican James Edwin Houser Republican Zane Lawhorn Republican Carol Miller Republican Kent Stevens Republican Mr. Lacy Watson Democrat

Congressional District 2 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson)

Name Party Susan Buchser-Lochocki Republican Rhonda A. Hercules Republican David B. McKinley Republican Alexander X. Mooney Republican Mike Seckman Republican Angela J. Dwyer Democrat Barry Lee Wendell Democrat

State Senate

To know what district you are in, click here.

Senatorial District 1 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall (Part))

Name Party Laura Wakim Chapman Republican Judi Varner Meyer Republican Owens Brown Democrat Randy Swartzmiller Democrat

Senatorial District 2 (Marshall (Part), Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Marion (Part), Monongalia (Part))

Name Party Charles Clements Republican Eric M. Hayhurst Democrat

Senatorial District 3 (Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt)

Name Party Michael Azinger Republican John R. Kelly Republican Jody Murphy Democrat

Senatorial District 4 (Mason, Jackson (Part), Putnam (Part), Cabell (Part))

Name Party Eric J. Tarr Republican

Senatorial District 5 (Cabell (Part), Wayne (Part))

Name Party Melissa Clark Republican Mike Woelfel Democrat

Senatorial District 6 (Wayne (Part), Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)

Name Party Wesley Blankenship Republican Sabrina Grace Republican Mark R. Maynard Republican Tiffany Clemins Democrat

Senatorial District 7 (Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha (Part))

Name Party Chad McCormick Republican Mike Stuart Republican Ron Stollings Democrat

Senatorial District 8 (Kanawha (Part), Putnam (Part), Jackson (Part), Roane, Clay)

Name Party Joshua Kurt Higginbotham Republican Mark Hunt Republican Andrea Garrett Kiessling Republican Mark Mitchem Republican Richard Lindsay Democrat

Senatorial District 9 (Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette (Part))

Name Party Mick Bates Republican Rollan Roberts Republican

Senatorial District 10 (Nicholas, Fayette (Part), Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe)

Name Party Vince Deeds Republican Thomas Perkins Republican Mike Steadham Republican Stephen Baldwin Democrat

Senatorial District 11 (Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Barbour)

Name Party Bill Hamilton Republican

Senatorial District 12 (Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor)

Name Party Ben Queen Republican

Senatorial District 13 (Monongalia (Part), Marion (Part))

Name Party Carly Braun Republican Mike Oliverio Republican Barbara Evans Fleischauer Democrat Rich Jacobs Democrat

Senatorial District 14 (Taylor (Part), Preston, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Mineral)

Name Party Angela M. Iman Republican Wm. J.R. Keplinger Republican James Lough Republican Stephen Garth Smith Republican Jay Taylor Republican Amanda Jo Pitzer Democrat

Senatorial District 15 (Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley (Part))

Name Party Charles S. Trump IV Republican

Senatorial District 16 (Berkeley (Part), Jefferson)

Name Party Jason Barrett Republican Renee Wibly Republican

Senatorial District 17 (Kanawha (Part))

Name Party Tom Takubo Republican Samuel “Sam” Wood Democrat

Barbour County

House of Delegates (District 68)

Name Party Chris Phillips Republican

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Jo Grove Barbour – South Lisa A. Weese Barbour – South Renee Howdershelt Barbour – North Shelia Tenney Barbour – West Pennie A. Roueche Barbour – West

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Max Grove Barbour – South Bill Guthrie Barbour – South Martin Durst Barbour – West Derick A. Spencer Barbour – North

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lisa A. Weese Barbour – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Max Grove Barbour – 2

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lisa A. Weese Barbour – 11

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Max Grove Barbour – 11

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lisa A. Weese Barbour – 68

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Max Grove Barbour – 68

County Clerk

Name Party Laurie “Marsh” Austin Republican Jennifer Whetzel Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Susie Cvechko Barbour – West Republican Gregory T Murphy Barbour – West Republican Jedd Schola Barbour – West Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Gerald Fogg Democrat

Board Of Education

Name County Party Michelle Denison Barbour – South Non-Partisan David Everson Barbour – South Non-Partisan Joanne McConnell Barbour – North Non-Partisan Kira Randolph Barbour – North Non-Partisan Ron “Redman” Phillips Barbour – West Non-Partisan Rebecca Shumway Barbour – West Non-Partisan

Berkeley County

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party George Miller Republican Ken Reed Republican

House of Delegates (District 91)

Name Party Don Forsht Republican

House of Delegates (District 92)

Name Party Michael Hite Republican

House of Delegates (District 93)

Name Party Michael Hornby Republican Z. Lansdowne Democrat

House of Delegates (District 94)

Name Party Ryan Hammond Republican Larry D. Kump Republican Janet McNulty Republican

House of Delegates (District 95)

Name Party Charles “Chuck” Horst, Sr. Republican Debi Carroll Democrat

House of Delegates (District 96)

Name Party Eric L. Householder Republican Ronald Wenger Democrat

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party John Hardy Republican Alonzo Perry II Republican Philip Wenner Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lynneia Atkinson Berkeley – Tuscarora Tammy Offutt Berkeley – Potomac Candy C. Reid Berkeley – Norborne Kimberly Sencindiver Berkeley – Shenandoah Virginia M. Sine Berkeley – Adam Stephen

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Daniel Bennett Berkeley – Tuscarora Scott W. Bryan Berkeley – Tuscarora Ken Collinson Berkeley – Adam Stephen Brad Noll Berkeley – Valley John P. Potter Berkeley – Norborne

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Marian Kann Berkeley – Tuscarora Darlene Pulz Berkeley – Norborne

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Barry Kann Berkeley – Tuscarora John Overington Berkeley – Potomac Bernard Pulz Berkeley – Norborne

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County David Bender Berkeley – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Pam Brush Berkeley – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gary W. Kelley Berkeley – 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County David Bender Berkeley – 16

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Pam Brush Berkeley – 15

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gary W. Kelley Berkeley – 16

County Clerk

Name County Party Mac Halterman Berkeley Democrat Elaine C. Mauck Berkeley – Adam Stephen Republican Anthony J. “Tony” Petrucci Berkeley – Norborne Republican

Magistrate – Unexpired Term

Name County Party Darrell Shull Berkeley – District 1 Non-Partisan John Unger Berkeley – District 4 Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Steve Catlett Berkeley – Valley Republican Dan Dulyea Berkeley – Adam Stephen Republican

County Commission/County Council – Unexpired Term

Name County Party H.D. Boyd Berkeley – Adam Stephen Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Shelly Schoppert Berkeley Republican Josh Shiley Berkeley Republican Jamie S. Wolfe Berkeley Republican Michelle Barnes-Russell Berkeley – Shenandoah Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Travis Bost Berkeley – Valley Non-Partisan Betty Dehaven Berkeley – Norborne Non-Partisan Ron Hurst Berkeley – Adam Stephen Non-Partisan Valerie Ledford Berkeley – Shenandoah Non-Partisan Jackee Long Berkeley – Adam Stephen Non-Partisan Patrick H. “Pat” Murphy Berkeley – Shenandoah Non-Partisan Melissa Power Berkeley – Valley Non-Partisan Christian Waskow Berkeley – Shenandoah Non-Partisan Damon Wright Berkeley – Potomac Non-Partisan

Boone County

House of Delegates (District 31)

Name Party Jill Barker Republican Haskel Boytek Republican Margitta Mazzocchi Republican Kenneth Ray Wilson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 32)

Name Party Josh Holstein Republican Rodney A. Miller Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Susan Grubbs Boone – 1 Paula Meadows Boone – 1 Susan Baisden Boone – 2 Heather Hayes Boone – 3 Rachael Stephens Boone – 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Dennis Ferrell Boone – 1 Chase Jarrell Boone – 2 Archibald “Archie” Griffith IV Boone – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cathy Barker Boone – 1 Monica Ballard-Booth Boone – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Daris “Lee” Barker Jr. Boone – 1

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Susan Baisden Boone – 1

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Monica Ballard-Booth Boone – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Charles Shultz Boone – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Susan Baisden Boone – 7

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Charles Shultz Boone – 7

County Clerk

Name County Party Roger Toney Boone – 1 Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Craig Bratcher Boone – 1 Democrat Jeff Petry Boone – 1 Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Chase Jarrell Boone – 2 Democrat Sam R. Burns Boone – 3 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Jimmy Craig Boone – 1 Non-Partisan Barry L. Brown Boone – 2 Non-Partisan Darlene J. McClure Boone – 3 Non-Partisan Dustin Moore Boone – 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Johnny Ball Boone – 2 Non-Partisan

Braxton County

House of Delegates (District 63)

Name County Tom Acosta Republican Anita Hall Republican Ed Evans Democrat

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Phyllis Groves Braxton – Northern

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Kenneth Groves Braxton – Northern Harold Reip Braxton – Southern

County Clerk

Name Party Sue (Singleton) Rutherford Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Ronald L. “Ron” Facemire Braxton – Southern Democrat Lisa Mace Godwin Braxton – Northern Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Susan (Frame) Lemon Democrat

Board Of Education

Name County Party Kevin F. Gregory Braxton – Northern Non-Partisan Martha Dean Braxton – Eastern Non-Partisan Carolyn Hoover Braxton – Eastern Non-Partisan Larry E. Hardway Braxton – Western Non-Partisan Lisa Ratliff Braxton – Southern Non-Partisan Bradley Shingler Braxton – Southern Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Linda L. Brown Non-Partisan

Brooke County

House of Delegates (District 1)

Name Party Pat McGeehan Republican Jack Wood Democrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

Name Party Mark Zatezalo Republican Ronnie D. Jones Democrat

House of Delegates (District 3)

Name Party Jimmy Willis Republican Phillip W. Diserio Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Heather E. Stone Brooke – Wellsburg

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ryan A. Brown Brooke – Follansbee Michael Traubert Brooke – 1, Wellsburg

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Amy Vanhorn Brooke – Wellsburg

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Zachary Boyd Brooke – Weirton Martin D. Wood Brooke – Weirton Wes Parry Brooke – Wellsburg

County Clerk

Name Party Kimberly “Kimmy” Barbetta Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Thomas R. “Tommy” Diserio Brooke – Wellsburg Republican Tim Ennis Brooke – 2, Wellsburg Democrat

Magistrate

Name County Party Shannon N. Price Brooke – Wellsburg Non-Partisan

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Glenda Brooks Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Zachary Boyd Brooke – Weirton Non-Partisan Chris Byers Brooke – Weirton Non-Partisan Stacy Hooper Brooke – Weirton Non-Partisan Martin D. Wood Brooke – Weirton Non-Partisan Alfred “AL” DeAngelis Brooke – Follansbee Non-Partisan Kristin M. Newton Brooke – Follansbee Non-Partisan Ted Pauls Brooke – Wellsburg Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Stephen Paull Brooke – Wellsburg Non-Partisan

Cabell County

House of Delegates (District 22)

Name Party Daniel Linville Republican Roy Ramey Republican

House of Delegates (District 23)

Name Party Jodi Biller Republican Evan Worrell Republican Karen Nance Democrat Paul David Ross Democrat

House of Delegates (District 24)

Name Party Tyler C. Haslam Republican Patrick Lucas Republican Ally Layman Democrat Carl Eastham Democrat

House of Delegates (District 25)

Name Party Sean Hornbuckle Democrat

House of Delegates (District 26)

Name Party Matthew Rohrbach Republican Sydnee Smirl McElroy Democrat H. Kate White Democrat

House of Delegates (District 27)

Name Party Jeff Maynard Republican Chad Lovejoy Democrat Ric Griffith Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Stephanie Heck Cabell – 1 Janet S. Garten Cabell – 2 Lisa Prichard Cabell – 2 Marsha Wagers Cabell – 4 Kitty Kelly-Smoot Cabell – 6

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Matt Spurlock Cabell – 2 Leonard (Lenny) Sundahl Cabell – 2 J. Fox Cabell – 4 Carl Eastham Cabell – 5 Jackson Hussell-Davis Cabell – 7 Billy Chaffin Cabell – 8 Noel Jordan Cabell – 10

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Donna Rumbaugh Cabell – 1 Anne Brockus Dandelet Cabell – 2 Elizabeth Appell Sheets Cabell – 3 Mary T. Durstein Cabell – 4 Stacy Jo Holley Cabell – 5 Leanne Imperi Cabell – 5 Shawna Rocknich Cabell – 6 Deborah Clay Cabell – 7 Jan Hite King Cabell – 8 T-Anne See Cabell – 8 Carla Linville Cabell – 9 Kimberly D. Maynard Cabell – 9 Shelby Hill Cabell – 10

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Alvin Bowyer Cabell – 1 Joshua M. Garnes Cabell – 2 Matthew S. Pinson Cabell – 2 Evan Matthew Terry Cabell – 3 Steven J. Davis Cabell – 4 Kenneth R. Reffeitt Cabell – 4 Joe Powers Cabell – 5 Matthew Rohrbach Cabell – 5 H.D. “Butch” Day Cabell – 6 Liam Simpson Gue Cabell – 7 David King Cabell – 8 Jim A. See Cabell – 8 Daniel Linville Cabell – 9 Roy Ramey Cabell – 9 Ashby Kave Cabell – 10

County Clerk

Name Party Scott Caserta Republican Joe Powers Republican Phyllis Smith Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Billy Chaffin Cabell – 1 Jackson Hussell-Davis Cabell – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Carla Linville Cabell – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Daniel Linville Cabell – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Billy Chaffin Cabell – 5 Jackson Hussell-Davis Cabell -5

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Carla Linville Cabell – 4 Anne Brockus Dandelet Cabell – 5 Stacy Jo Holley Cabell – 5

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Daniel Linville Cabell – 4

Magistrate – Unexpired Term

Name Party Ron “Bocky” Miller Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Alvin Bowyer Cabell – 1,1 Republican Liza Caldwell Cabell – 1,1 Republican Jim Morgan Cabell – 1,1 Democrat

County Commission/County Council – Unexpired Term

Name County Party Kim A. Cooper Cabell – 3,3 Republican Caleb Gibson Cabell – 3,3 Republican John Mandt, Jr. Cabell – 3,3 Republican Phil Parlock Cabell – 3,3 Republican Bob Bailey Cabell – 3,3 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Michael J. Woelfel Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Sami Adkins Cabell – 1,1 Non-Partisan Mary Neely Cabell – 1,1 Non-Partisan Charles Shaw Cabell – 1,1 Non-Partisan Bradley Dunkle Cabell – 2,2 Non-Partisan Rhonda Smalley Cabell – 2,2 Non-Partisan Lauren Hensley Cabell – 3,3 Non-Partisan Joshua Pauley Cabell – 3,3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Zackary Winters Non-Partisan

Calhoun County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party Roger Hanshaw Republican

County Clerk

Name County Party Jean Simers Calhoun – 2, Division 1 Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Craig Arthur Calhoun – 1, Division 1 Republican Brenda Ball Calhoun – 3, Division 1 Republican Michele Sears Calhoun – 3 Democrat Jacob McCumbers Calhoun – 4 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Sheila Garretson Calhoun – 3 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Horst Motz Calhoun – 1 Non-Partisan Tambree Yoak Calhoun – 2 Non-Partisan Jenna Jett Calhoun – 5, Division 1 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Dale Cunningham Calhoun – 1 Non-Partisan

Clay County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party Roger Hanshaw Republican

County Clerk

Name Party Connie Workman Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Joyce Shamblin Johnson Clay – A Democrat Fran King Clay – A Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party H. C. “Bucky” Lewis IV Republican Clarissa Hanshaw Democrat Jason Hubbard Democrat Dwana Osborne Murphy Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Carrie Haynes Dunmire Clay – A Non-Partisan Dave Mullins Clay – A Non-Partisan Phoebe Nichols Clay – A Non-Partisan Cheryl A. White Clay – A Non-Partisan Morgan Triplett Clay – B Non-Partisan Lolita “Lo” Nutter Clay – B Non-Partisan Nicole Brooke Jones Clay – C Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Jeremy Cantrell Republican

Doddridge County

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party David L. Kelly Republican Dave Shelton Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy L. Welch Doddridge – Beech

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Charlotte Henrey Doddridge – Oak Sylvia Leggett Doddridge – Pine Artice F. Richards Doddridge – Beech

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Donald A. Henrey Doddridge – Oak Ernest Roger Leggett Doddridge – Pine Ezra G. Richards Doddridge – Beech

County Clerk

Name County Party Lorena “Catee” Slater Doddridge – Maple Republican

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy L. Welch Doddridge – Beech

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy L. Welch Doddridge – Beech

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy L. Welch Doddridge – Beech

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Jerry E. Braun Doddridge – Beech Republican Shawn Glaspell Doddridge – Beech Republican Cindy L. Welch Doddridge – Beech Democrat

Magistrate

Name County Party Trevor McKinney Doddridge – Division 1, Oak Republican DeeDee Nicholson Doddridge – Division 1, Oak Republican Brenda Underwood Doddridge – Division 1, Beech Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Michele D. Britton Doddridge – Maple Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Denver L. Burnside Doddridge – Oak Republican Laura M. Cottrill Doddridge – Pine Republican Bonnie L. Davis Doddridge – Beech Republican Chad Evans Doddridge – Beech Republican

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Jim Foster Doddridge – Oak Republican

Fayette County

House of Delegates (District 45)

Name Party Eric Brooks Republican Ron Hedrick Republican Joseph I. Golden Democrat Christian Martine Democrat Kevin Walker Democrat

House of Delegates (District 50)

Name Party Austin Haynes Republican David “Elliott” Pritt Democrat

House of Delegates (District 51)

Name Party Tom Fast Republican Dan Hill Republican Gabe Peña Democrat Miss. Robyn Kincaid Welch Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Debbie Bush Fayette – Plateau Margaret Anne Staggers Fayette – Plateau Edna “Peaches” Wriston Fayette – Plateau Pamela Garrison Fayette – New Haven Miss Robyn Kincaid Welch Fayette – New Haven Selina Vickers Fayette – New Haven Susan Williams Fayette – Valley

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Thomas M. Jones Fayette – Valley Rodney K. Perdue Fayette – Valley John Schoolcraft Fayette – Valley Chris Pennington Fayette – Plateau David Elliott Pritt Fayette – Plateau Bill Sohonage Fayette – Plateau Matthew D. Wender Fayette – Plateau Zachary Shrewsbury Fayette – New Haven Tim Vickers Fayette – New Haven

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Mary Beaumont Fayette – Plateau Lee Cassidy-Munique Fayette – Plateau Allison Rae Taylor Fayette – Plateau Joyce Brenemen Fayette – Valley Heather Veramessa Fayette – Valley Stacey Cooper Fayette – New Haven Paige Powers Fayette – New Haven Rachel Simmons Fayette – New Haven

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County John G. Brenemen Fayette – Valley Dan Hill Fayette – Valley Greg Ingram Fayette – Valley Tom Fast Fayette – New Haven Randy Prince Fayette – New Haven Kevin A. Willis Fayette – New Haven Austin Haynes Fayette – Plateau Tom Louisos Fayette – Plateau Brian D. Parsons Fayette – Plateau Larry W. Patrick Fayette – Plateau Kevin Wriston Fayette – Plateau

County Clerk

Name Party Michelle L. Holly Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Selina Vickers Fayette – 1 Chris Wright Fayette – 1

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Matthew D. Wender Fayette – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Austin Haynes Fayette – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Chris Wright Fayette – 9 Selina Vickers Fayette – 10

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Matthew D. Wender Fayette – 9 Zachary Shrewsbury Fayette – 10

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Austin Haynes Fayette – 10 Dan Hill Fayette – 10

Magistrate – Unexpired Term

Name County Party Shawn L. Campbell Fayette – Division 4 Non-Partisan Matt Jeffries Fayette – Division 4 Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Lois Amos Fayette – Valley Republican John G. Brenemen Fayette – Valley Republican Beach Vickers Fayette – Valley Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Travis W. Prince Republican Debbie Blake Hendrick Democrat Mike Malay Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Pat Gray Fayette – New Haven Non-Partisan Joby Groom Fayette – Valley Non-Partisan Gary Ray Fayette – Plateau Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Randy Prince Non-Partisan

Gilmer County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party Roger Hanshaw Republican

House of Delegates (District 63)

Name County Tom Acosta Republican Anita Hall Republican Ed Evans Democrat

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Willard “Will” Wright, Jr. Gilmer – Glenville

County Clerk

Name County Party Jean Butcher Gilmer – DeKalb-Troy Republican

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Willard “Will” Wright, Jr. Gilmer – 52, Glenville

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Douglas Cottrill Gilmer – City Republican Jeff Campbell Gilmer – City Democrat Dennis T. Fitzpatrick Gilmer – City Democrat Norman L. Anderson Gilmer – Glenville Democrat Jacqueline Hashman Gilmer – Glenville Democrat Darrel Ramsey Gilmer – Glenville Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Pamela Starsick Gilmer – DeKalb-Troy Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Jason P. Barr Gilmer – City Non-Partisan Megan E. McKnight Gilmer – City Non-Partisan Cody Michael Moore Gilmer – City Non-Partisan Josh Sponaugle Gilmer – City Non-Partisan Stephen E. Holloway Gilmer – DeKalb-Troy Non-Partisan Brett Chapman Gilmer – DeKalb-Troy Non-Partisan David Dennison Gilmer – Glenville Non-Partisan Connie Townsend Gilmer – Glenville Non-Partisan Joy Wine Gilmer – Glenville Non-Partisan Hilary Dawn Miller Gilmer – Center Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Larry “Bud” Sponaugle Gilmer – Center Independent

Grant County

House of Delegates (District 85)

Name Party John Paul Hott II Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sandie Metzger Grant – Milroy

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Robert M. Borror Grant – Milroy

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Donnalie M. Hope Grant – Milroy Terri Kimble Grant – Grant Jill M. Long Grant – Grant

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Greg Bible Grant – Union J. W. Hyre Grant – Grant

County Clerk

Name Party Lora Bennett Republican Harold Dean Hiser Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Wesley T. Alexander Grant – Union Republican Kevin P. Hagerty Grant – Union Republican Tara Warner Pratt Grant – Union Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Angela Barnette Van Meter Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Matt “Hubcap” Allanson Grant – Milroy Non-Partisan Pandora L. Barr Grant – Milroy Non-Partisan Ashley Cleaver Grant – Milroy Non-Partisan Jared D. Alt Grant – Grant Non-Partisan Janie Bobo Berg Grant – Grant Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Gerald R. Sites Grant – Potomac Valley Non-Partisan

Greenbrier County

House of Delegates (District 46)

Name Party Mike Honaker Republican Karen G. McCoy Republican Mark Alan Robinson Republican Paul S. Detch Democrat Joe Holt Democrat

House of Delegates (District 47)

Name Party Todd Longanacre Republican Heather Hill Democrat

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party Caleb L. Hanna Republican Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Diane L. Browning Greenbrier – Western Kathy H. Martin Greenbrier – Western Vicki Dove Greenbrier – Central Sarah Umberger Greenbrier – Central Karen Lobban Greenbrier – Eastern

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Paul S. Detch Greenbrier – Central Brad Tuckwiller Greenbrier – Central Paul Jacoby Greenbrier – Eastern

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Allissa Arbaugh Greenbrier – Central Debra Bowman Greenbrier – Central Gloria June Brdlik Greenbrier – Central Sue McKinney Greenbrier – Central Janene McDermott Kaufman Greenbrier – Eastern Marie M. Lewis Greenbrier – Eastern Sharon Waid McCallister Greenbrier – Eastern Veronica A. Bishop Greenbrier – Western Linda C. Spencer Greenbrier – Western

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ben Anderson Greenbrier – Eastern Trey Ewing Greenbrier – Eastern John McCutcheon Greenbrier – Eastern J.L. “Danny” Campbell Greenbrier – Central James W. “Jim” Childers Greenrbier – Central Doug McKinney Greenbrier – Central Frank W. Tuckwiller Greenbrier – Central Steven L. Dunford Greenbrier – Western Russell “Russ” King Greenbrier – Western John Wyatt Greenbrier – Western

County Clerk

Name Party Robin Yates Loudermilk Republican Kayla M. McCoy Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Marie M. Lewis Greenbrier – 1, Eastern

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Trey Ewing Greenbrier – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sarah Umberger Greenbrier – 10

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Brad Tuckwiller Greenbrier – 10, Central

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Marie M. Lewis Greenbrier – 10, Eastern

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County James W. “Jim” Childers Greenbrier – 10 Trey Ewing Greenbrier – 10

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sarah Umberger Greenbrier – 46

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Marie M. Lewis Greenbrier – 46, Eastern

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County James W. “Jim” Childers Greenbrier – 46 Trey Ewing Greenbrier – 46

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Blaine Phillips Greenbrier – Central Republican DeEtta King Hunter Greenbrier – Central Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Jamie L. Baker Republican Louvonne Legg Arbuckle Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Davina Ruth Agee Greenbrier – Western Non-Partisan Paula Sanford – Dunford Greenbrier – Western Non-Partisan Derek S. McDaniel Greenbrier – Western Non-Partisan Hazel Flanagan Reed Greenbrier – Western Non-Partisan Kay Smith Greenbrier – Western Non-Partisan Preston Zopp Greenbrier – Western Non-Partisan Andrew Perry Utterback Greenbrier- Eastern Non-Partisan Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt Greenbrier – Central Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Gary L. Truex Non-Partisan

Hampshire County

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party Keith L. Funkhouser Republican Rick Hillenbrand Republican Austin H. Iman Republican Stephen A. Smoot Republican

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party Ruth Rowan Republican Darren J. Thorne Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Joanne R. Hepworth Hampshire – A Alyson Reeves Hampshire – B Linda Wood Hampshire – F Dorothy Kengla Hampshire – G

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Len McMaster Hampshire – A Charlie Streisel Hampshire – F

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Katherine Winkler Hampshire – H

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Greg Ladd Hampshire – G David Winkler Hampshire – H

County Clerk

Name County Party Eric W. Strite Hampshire – G Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Katherine Winkler Hampshire – 2, H

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County David Winkler Hampshire – 2, H

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Katherine Winkler Hampshire – 15, H

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Greg Ladd Hampshire – 15, G

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Katherine Winkler Hampshire – 89, H

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Greg Ladd Hampshire – 88, G David Winkler Hampshire – 89, H

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Cameron L. Bailey Hampshire – A Republican Brian Eglinger Hampshire – F Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Sonja K. Embrey Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Corena Landis Mongold Hampshire – C Non-Partisan Kim Poland Hampshire – C Non-Partisan Johnny Duncan Hampshire – D Non-Partisan Clarke Morgret Hampshire – D Non-Partisan Jeff Stambler Hampshire – F Non-Partisan Kathy Jeffreys Hampshire – G Non-Partisan Ed Morgan Hampshire G Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party James “JW” See III Non-Partisan

Hancock County

House of Delegates (District 1)

Name Party Pat McGeehan Republican Jack Wood Democrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

Name Party Mark Zatezalo Republican Ronnie D. Jones Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Pam Allison Hancock – 1, Grant Kathy Link Hancock – 2, Butler

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County George Ash Hancock – 3, Clay

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lizabeth Gregg-Baldt Hancock – 1, Clay Barbara Majoris Hancock – 1, Butler Lori Ogden Hancock – 1, Grant Christine B. Pierce Hancock – 2, Butler Melanie K. Trelaine Hancock – 2, Grant Rose Arnold Hancock – 3, Butler Peggy A. Baldt Hancock – 3, Clay Donna Zook Hancock – 3, Grant

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gregory Baldt Hancock – 1, Clay Tommy Ogden Hancock – 1, Grant George Romage Hancock – 1, Butler Marcus Trelaine Hancock – 2, Grant George Village Hancock – 2, Clay Mark Zatezalo Hancock – 2, Butler Rickey E. Baldt Hancock – 3, Clay John Mihalyo Hancock – 3, Butler Mark Tetrault Hancock – 3, Grant

County Clerk

Name Party Valerie Traux Republican Karan “Baier” Valenti Republican

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Party Michele Louise Slates Hancock – Division 2, Clay Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Ted Arneault, Jr. Hancock – Clay Republican Paul Rex Cowey III Hancock – Clay Republican Brett Lemley Hancock – Clay Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Sandy Casto Republican Frederick John Marello, Jr. Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Dr. Gregory Albert Baldt Hancock – Clay Non-Partisan Christina Lee Fair Hancock – Clay Non-Partisan Ed Fields Hancock – Clay Non-Partisan Jim Horstman Hancock – Clay Non-Partisan Philip Rujak Hancock – Clay Non-Partisan Seth A. Cheuvront Hancock – Grant Non-Partisan Danny Kaser Hancock – Grant Non-Partisan Gerard Spencer Hancock – Butler Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Jim Anderson Non-Partisan

Hardy County

House of Delegates (District 86)

Name Party Bryan C. Ward Republican Bradley “BJ” Rinard Democrat Jameston Paul Freeman Democrat

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sherri Hof Hardy – Capon Breanna Malcolm Hardy – Old Fields Heather Lee Mills Hardy – Lost River Joyce L. Schetrom Hardy – South Fork

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Rob Class Hardy – South Fork Joseph Roy Dodd Hardy – Moorefield Stephen Garth Smith Hardy – Old Fields

County Clerk

Name Party Trevor Southerly Republican Gregory L. Ely Democrat

City Council

Name County Party Charlotte Bowman Hardy – Capon Non-Partisan Edward R. Klinovski Hardy – Capon Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name County Party Betsy Orndoff-Sayers Hardy – Capon Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party David “Jay” Fansler Hardy – Lost River Republican Greg Greenwalt Hardy – Old Fields Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Kelly J. Shockey Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Dixie Bean Hardy – Old Fields Non-Partisan Doug Hines Hardy – Moorefield Non-Partisan Melvin F. Shook, Jr. Hardy – Lost River Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Ronald L. Miller Non-Partisan

Harrison County

House of Delegates (District 69)

Name Party Danny Hamrick Republican Keith Marple Republican Ron Watson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 70)

Name Party Tyler Hart Republican Paul J. Howe III Republican Bryan K. Payne Republican Mickey Petitto Republican Ryan Deems Democrat Ron Fragale Democrat

House of Delegates (District 71)

Name Party Ben Hanlan Republican Laura Kimble Republican Justin Lung Democrat Robert “Rob” Garcia Democrat

House of Delegates (District 72)

Name Party Clay Riley Republican Derek McIntyre Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Jordan Margenau Harrison – 2 Jane “Janie” Watson Harrison – 3 Christina Murphy Harrison – 4 Debra Varner Harrison – 6

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jeff Anderson Harrison – 1,1 Jim Griffin Harrison – 4,4 Perry Delrio Harrison – 5,5 Jeff Barnhart Harrison – 6,6

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Diana Critchfield Harrison – 1,1 Mickey Petitto Harrison – 2 Carolyn Yost Harrison – 3 Jan Hinkle Harrison – 4,4 Laura Kimble Harrison – 4 Joanna Huffman Harrison – 6 Virginia Rockwell Harrison – 48

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Bryan K. Payne Harrison – 2 Jackson Smith Harrison – 3 Andrew Harbert Harrison – 4,4 Donald Myers Harrison – 59 Kenneth Drum Harrison – 80

County Clerk

Name Party John Spires Republican Annette Wright Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Laura Kennedy Harrison – 2, Division 2 Laura Kimble Harrison – 2, 4

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Andrew Harbert Harrison – 2,4 and 4,4

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Laura Kennedy Harrison – 12, Division 12 Laura Kimble Harrison – 12, 4

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Andrew Harbert Harrison – 12,4

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party David Hinkle Harrison – 4,4 Republican Mike Romano Harrison – 4 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Garth Beck Harrison – 3 Republican Albert Marano Harrison – 3, Division 3 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Jo Plybon Harrison – 3,3 Non-Partisan Frank Devono Harrison – 4 Non-Partisan Barbara Owens Harrison – 4 Non-Partisan Michelle Kretchmar Harrison – 4,4 Non-Partisan Mary Smith Harrison – 4,4 Non-Partisan Louis Iquinto Harrison – 4, Eastern Non-Partisan William Tucker Harrison – 5,5 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Robert Suan Democrat

Jackson County

House of Delegates (District 16)

Name Party Steve Westfall Republican

House of Delegates (District 17)

Name Party Morgan Hurlow Republican Robert A. Marchal Republican Jonathan Adam Pinson Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Ladonna A. Patterson Jackson – Western Karen Rhodes Jackson – Northern

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gary Lawson Jackson – Northern Danny F. Mitchell Jackson – Northern David Mullins Jackson – Eastern Jerry L. Payne Jackson – Western

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Veronica Lewis Jackson – Western Cindy Morrison Jackson – Western Linda L. Quillen Jackson – Western Christina Gossett Jackson – Eastern Donna M. Spencer Jackson – Eastern Natasha J. Loemley Jackson – Northern

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Northern County Michael Ihle Jackson – Northern David Sullivan Jackson – Northern Jim Templin Jackson – Western Dick Waybright Jackson – Western

County Clerk

Name Party Christina Gossett Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Veronica Lewis Jackson – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Michael Ihle Jackson – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County LaDonna A. Patterson Jackson – 4

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jerry L. Payne Jackson – 8

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Veronica Lewis Jackson – 4

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Michael Ihle Jackson – 4

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy Morrison Jackson – 17

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Michael Ihle Jackson – 17

City Council

Name Party Rick Buckley Non-Partisan Richard H. Gobble II Non-Partisan Danny Martin Non-Partisan John McGinley Non-Partisan Ron Nuckles Non-Partisan Vincent Riffe Non-Partisan Carolyn Waybright Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name Party Raymond L. “Jim” Fridley Non-Partisan Carolyn Rader Non-Partisan

City Clerk/Recorder

Name Party David Casto Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Stephen McClure Jackson – Western Republican Tim Quesenberry Jackson – Western Republican Dick Waybright Jackson – Western Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Bruce W. Dewees Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Jim Frazier Jackson – Northern Non-Partisan J. Ben Mize Jackson – Northern Non-Partisan Bea Isner Jackson – Eastern Non-Partisan Daniel Barnette Jackson – Western Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Joe W. Casto Jackson – W Non-Partisan

Jefferson County

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party John Hardy Republican Alonzo Perry II Republican Philip Wenner Democrat

House of Delegates (District 98)

Name Party Paul Espinosa Republican

House of Delegates (District 99)

Wayne Clark Republican Debra Cornwell Democrat

House of Delegates (District 100)

Steve Harris Republican Pasha Majdi Republican William “Bill” Ridenour Republican Susan Benzinger Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Storme Shiley Frame Jefferson – Middleway Cheryl S. Lawrence Jefferson – Shepherdstown Lisa Payne Jefferson – Harpers Ferry Mary Mickey Reagan Jefferson – Kabletown Antoinette Ringgold Jefferson – Charles Town

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Alan Engelberg Jefferson – Kabletown Jeigh Koonce Jefferson – Middleway William Robinson Jefferson – Harpers Ferry James Walch Jefferson – Charles Town

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Daphne Andrews Jefferson – Kabletown Jill Upson Jefferson – Kabletown Anne Dungan Jefferson – Harpers Ferry Jean K. Jacobs Jefferson – Shepherdstown Jacki Shadle Jefferson – Middleway Melodie Williams Jefferson – Charles Town

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Thomas Adist Jefferson – Harpers Ferry Elliot Simon Jefferson – Harpers Ferry Matt McKinney Jefferson – Middleway Riley Moore Jefferson – Charles Town Steven Roberts Jefferson – Shepherdstown Steve Stolipher Jefferson – Kabletown

County Clerk

Name Party Jacki Shadle Republican Sandy Slusher McDonald Democrat

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Storme Shiley Frame Jefferson – 16

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Leigh Koonce Jefferson – 16

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Isabel Simon Jefferson – 16 Jill Upson Jefferson – 16

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gary Dungan Jefferson – 16

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Matthew L. Harvey Jefferson – 97

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Clare Anne Ath Jefferson – Charles Town Republican David C. Tabb Jefferson – Charles Town Republican Glenn Gargan Jefferson – Shepherdstown Republican Jennifer Krouse Jefferson – Shepherdstown Republican Dale Manuel Jefferson – Charles Town Democrat John Doyle Jefferson – Shepherdstown Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Tina Renner Republican Laura E. Storm Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Andrea Elliot Jefferson – Harpers Ferry Non-Partisan Joyce E. Smith Jefferson – Harpers Ferry Non-Partisan Barbara Fuller Jefferson – Middleway Non-Partisan Tiffani Sheppard Jefferson – Middleway Non-Partisan Laurie Ogden Jefferson – Charles Town Non-Partisan Carmen Taylor-Bratton Jefferson – Charles Town Non-Partisan Kathryn Skinner Jefferson – Kabletown Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Nancy Lutz Non-Partisan

Kanawha County

House of Delegates (District 52)

Name Party Greg Hendricks Republican Larry L. Rowe Democrat

House of Delegates (District 53)

Name Party Chris Pritt Republican Jim Barach Democrat

House of Delegates (District 54)

Name Party Julien Aklei Republican John Luoni Republican Mike Pushkin Democrat

House of Delegates (District 55)

Name Party Moore Capito Republican Greg Childress Democrat

House of Delegates (District 56)

Name Party Richard Boggess Republican Larry Pack Republican Devin Casey Democrat Kayla Young Democrat

House of Delegates (District 57)

Name Party Ernest Blevins Republican Doug Skaff, Jr. Democrat E. C. “Bud” Anderson Mountain

House of Delegates (District 58)

Name Party Samuel “Cole” Parsons Republican Trevor Morris Republican Walter Hall Republican Edward R. Burgess Republican Dakota James Buckley Democrat

House of Delegates (District 59)

Name Party Dianna Graves Republican Andy Shamblin Republican Rusty Williams Democrat

House of Delegates (District 60)

Name Party Dana Ferrell Republican David “Woody” Holmes Democrat

House of Delegates (District 61)

Name Party Warren Dean Jeffries Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Janet Lee Burke Kanawha – 1D Meghan DeVebre Davis Kanawha – 1I Kathy Ferguson Kanawha – 3F Krista Greene Kanawha – 2A Mildred L. Grooms Kanawha – 1A Elaine A. Harris Kanawha – 3D Beth Kerns Kanawha – 4G Bobbie Fisher Legg Kanawha – 1F Sheila Melton Kanawha – 4C Kay Moffatt Kanawha – 3H Valerie Rollins Taylor Kanawha – 2G Denise “Deni” Tucker Kanawha – 4E Linda Jack Wood Kanawha – 2F Kathy Yates Kanawha – 1E Kayla Young Kanawha – 2E

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Albert F. Armentrout Kanawha – 1A Bob Brown Kanawha – 1F Paul L. Burke Kanawha – 1D Robin L. Godfrey Kanawha – 4G Wesley W. Holden Kanawha – 4F Donald “Donnie” Petry Kanawha – 1B Mike Pushkin Kanawha – 4H Bob E. Redman Kanawha – 4A Ty Robb Kanawha – 2 G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. Kanawha – 3G Joe Samples Kanawha – 4C Robert E. Sheets Kanawha – 1I Rick Staton Kanawha – 2A Rich Stonestreet Kanawha – 4D Paul A. Taylor Kanawha – 2B Timothy Lee Taylor, Sr. Kanawha – 2G M. Alex Urban Kanawha – 4E William “Bolts” Willis Kanawha – 1C Samuel “Sam” Wood Kanawha – 2F Curt Zickafoose Kanawha – 2C

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Susan Azevedo Kanawha – 4D Donna Caruthers Kanawha – 1A Bernice Louvisie Cottrill Kanawha – 3H Carolyn Lee Dawson Kanawha – 4A Karen Casdorph Estep Kanawha – 4A Marissa Findlay Kanawha – 1A Julia Lusich Galway Kanawha – 1J Dianna Leigh Graves Kanawha – 3I Donna L. Holstine Kanawha – 1F Tresa Howell Kanawha – 1B Betty H. Jarvis Kanawha – 1G Nancy Kogoy Kanawha – 2C Linda Maggard Kanawha – 1C Katherine S. McCormick Kanawha – 2G Marlene Reed Kanawha – 4F Michelle L. Wilshere Kanawha – 2H

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ernest Blevins Kanawha – 2B Edward R. Burgess Kanawha – 3B Brian Casto Kanawha – 4F Clifford Casto Kanawha – 4B Jon H. Casto Kanawha – 3G Drew M. Constable Kanawha – 4E Michael Allen Cottrill Kanawha – 3H John Leland Findlay Kanawha – 1A James Hanshaw Kanawha – 3E David Howell Kanawha – 1B Don Jones Kanawha – 1F Fred H. Joseph Kanawha – 2B Don Kingery Kanawha – 2B Thorney Lieberman Kanawha – 2A Trevor Morris Kanawha – 3C Larry Pack Kanawha – 2C Kevin Riffe Kanawha – 2B Mark Wlkaer Kanawha – 1D John D. Wilshere Kanawha – 2H Curtis Workman Kanawha – 3F

Municipal Executive Committee

Name County Party Fred H. Joseph Kanawha – Division 14 Republican Don Kingery Kanawha – Division 14 Republican Beth Bloch Kanawha – 17, Charleston Republican

County Clerk

Name Party Jared A. Page Republican Vera McCormick Republican Amanda Estep-Burton Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Virginia “Ginny” Moles Kanawha – 1

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Thornton Cooper Kanawha – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Donna L. Holstine Kanawha – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Brian Casto Kanawha – 1 Drew M. Constable Kanawha – 1 Don Kingery Kanawha – 1 Jared A. Page Kanawha – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Virginia “Ginny” Moles Kanawha – 8

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Donna Caruthers Kanawha – 7 Dianna Graves Kanawha – 8 Michelle L. Wilshere Kanawha – 8

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County David Howell Kanawha – 7 John D. Wilshere Kanawha – 8 Jared A. Page Kanawha – 17

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Tresa Howell Kanawha – 52

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County David Howell Kanawha – 52

City Council

Name County Party Heidi Bonnett Adams Kanawha – Ward 15 Democrat Sarah Martin Anderson Kanawha – Ward 8 Democrat Frank H. Annie Kanawha – Ward 13 Republican Kay Asbury Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Van Ballard Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Bobby Brown Kanawha – Ward 18 Democrat Pam Burka Kanawha – Ward 18 Republican Brent Burton Kanawha – Ward 19 Republican Robert Bobby Burton Kanawha – Ward 6 Democrat Patty DeLuca Kanawha – Ward 11 Republican Charles “Chud” B. Dollison Kanawha – Ward 15 Republican Marc Doughty Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan James Elam Kanawha – Ward 18 Democrat Jeanine Rose Faegre Kanawha – Ward 5 Democrat Michael Ferrell Kanawha – Ward 6 Democrat Nicole Fletcher Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Connie Fout Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Harper Gardner Kanawha – Ward 15 Republican John F. Gianola Kanawha – Ward 16 Republican Bobby Hass Kanawha – Ward 2 Democrat Ray Hodge Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Mary Beth Hoover Kanawha – Ward 9 Democrat Anthony Jarrell Kanawha – Ward 4 Democrat Joseph Jenkins Kanawha – Ward 12 Democrat Nathan Jones Kanawha – Ward 8 Democrat Patrick Jones Kanawha – Ward 1 Democrat Beth Kerns Kanawha – Ward 7 Democrat Robert King Kanawha – Ward 17 Democrat Jeffery Charles Mace Kanawha – Ward 7 Democrat Candice Maxwell Kanawha – Ward 5 Democrat Sam Minardi Kanawha – Ward 15 Democrat Larry Moore Kanawha – Ward 4 Democrat Linda Morris Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Chuck Overstreet Kanawha – Ward 3 Democrat Chad Robinson Kanawha – Ward 20 Democrat Kathy Rubio Kanawha – Ward 8 Democrat Patrick Salango Kanawha – Ward 14 Democrat Robert E. Sheets Kanawha – Ward 8 Democrat Shannon Snodgrass Kanawha – Ward 11 Democrat Joey Spano Kanawha – Ward 20 Republican Keeley Steele Kanawha – Ward 10 Democrat Mataio A. Swain Kanawha – Ward 8 Democrat Ashely Seaton Switzer Kanawha – Ward 14 Republican Jacob Syner Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Melanie Renee Vickers Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Justin Williams Kanawha – Ward 13 Democrat Michael Woody Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan

Municipal Judge

Name County Party Anne B. Charnock Kanawha – Charleston Republican Matthew Smith Kanawha – Charleston Democrat

City Council – At Large

Name Party John Bsharah Republican Larry Malone Republican Courtney C. Persinger Republican Mark Sadd Republican Becky Ceperley Democrat Caitlin Cook Democrat Jonathan Lamar Frazier Democrat Chuck Hamsher Democrat Deanna McKinney Democrat Emmett Pepper Democrat Jennifer Pharr Democrat Jeni Riser Democrat Joe Soloman Democrat Shawn Taylor Democrat Corey Zinn Democrat

Mayor

Name County Party Lance Wolfe Kanawha – Charleston Republican Amy Goodwin Kanawha – Charleston Democrat Martec D. Washington Kanawha – Charleston Democrat Angie Kincaid Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan David Fletcher Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan Daniel Patrick Woodrum Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan

City Clerk/Recorder

Name County Party Jonathan Syner Kanawha – Belle Non-Partisan

Municipal Treasurer

Name County Party Ben Adams Kanawha – Charleston Democrat Victor Grigoraci Kanawha – Charleston Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Brett T. Harper Kanawha – 2 Republican Ben Salango Kanawha – 2 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Cathy S. Gatson Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Angi Kerns Kanawha – 1 Non-Partisan Janet “J.T” Thompson Kanawha – 1 Non-Partisan S. Ryan White Kanawha – 1 Non-Partisan Harry C. Bruner, Jr. Kanawha – 2 Non-Partisan Timothy G. Cavender Kanawha – 2 Non-Partisan Octavia Cordon Kanawha – 2 Non-Partisan Becky Jones Jordon Kanawha – 2 Non-Partisan Mila Knoll Kanawha – 2 Non-Partisan Tracy White Kanawha – 3 Non-Partisan Rose Lowther Berman Kanawha – 4 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Terry W. Hudson Kanawha – Capitol Non-Partisan Diane Lumadue Kanawha – Capitol Non-Partisan Sally Shepherd Kanawha – Capitol Non-Partisan

Lewis County

House of Delegates (District 64)

Name Party Adam Burkhammer Republican John Clise Democrat

House of Delegates (District 69)

Name Party Danny Hamrick Republican Keith Marple Republican Ron Watson Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Brittney Barlett Lewis – HC-SCD Patty Donaldson Smith Lewis – HC-SCD Liz Johnson Lewis – FCD Megan Shimko Lewis – FCD

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Charles D. Rittenhouse Lewis – FCD Ray Smith Lewis – HC-SCD Bob Stultz Lewis – CH-CSD

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Vicki Kerrigan Lewis – CH-CSD

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Glenn L. Brown Lewis – CH-CSD Joe Solberg Lewis – CH-CSD

County Clerk

Name Party Cindy Stout Rowan Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Rod Wyman Lewis – CH-CSD Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Beth Ann Burkhart Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Laura Anderson Lewis – CH-CSD Non-Partisan David Bush Lewis – CH-CSD Non-Partisan James Flesher Lewis – CH-CSD Non-Partisan Vicki Kerrigan Lewis – CH-CSD Non-Partisan Robert L. Smith, II Lewis – CH-CSD Non-Partisan Bruce Heater Lewis – CH-CSD Non-Partisan Mike Holden Lewis – HC-SCD Non-Partisan Brianne Warner Lewis – HC-SCD Non-Partisan Monika Weldon Lewis – FCD Non-Partisan Adam M. Gissy Lewis – FCD Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Stephan Cronin Non-Partisan

Lincoln County

House of Delegates (District 30)

Name Party David “Flimsy” Adkins Republican Cecil Silva Republican Roger May Democrat Deidra Roberts Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Melissa “Missy” Loftis Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Sheila Frazier Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Kim Toppins Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Trina Kay Barrett Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Nancy McCallister Lincoln – Magisterial 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Darren Griffith Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Todd Mitchell Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Ed Baker Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Terry “Rook” Brumfield Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Jeff Dyer Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Myrl Gue Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Kris Johnson Lincoln – Magisterial 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lisa Ramey Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Kristy Scraggs Lincoln – Magisterial 2

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ronnie Linville Lincoln – Magisterial 1 John Lovejoy Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Lawrence O. Arnold, Jr. Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Daniel R. Cartwright Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Brian Graley Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Nick Whitten Lincoln – Magisterial 3

County Clerk

Name Party Kristy Scraggs Republican Direl Baker Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Nick Whitten

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name Lisa Ramey

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Nick Whitten

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name Lea Shelton

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Kim Blair Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Republican Charles Neal Vance Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Brian Graley Republican Charles W. Brumfield Democrat Wylie Aaron Stowers Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Rodney Cummings Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Non-Partisan R. Jody Pistore Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Non-Partisan Johnny Workman Lincoln – Magisterial 1 Non-Partisan Rodney Lynn Baker II Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Non-Partisan Howard “Hoss” Farley Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Non-Partisan Jaime “Collins” Torres Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Non-Partisan Jeremy W. Wilson Lincoln – Magisterial 2 Non-Partisan David Bell Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan Sheila “Butchie” Burns Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan Fred Curry Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan Jonathan Frazier Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan Nicholas Little Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan Shannon Ross Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan Nick Watts Lincoln – Magisterial 3 Non-Partisan

Logan County

House of Delegates (District 31)

Name Party Jill Barker Republican Haskel Boytek Republican Margitta Mazzocchi Republican Kenneth Ray Wilson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 33)

Name Party Jordan Bridges Republican George Howes Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Vickie “Vance” Kolota Logan – 1 Becky Nagy Logan – 2 Rema Butcher Logan – 4

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Faron Williamson Logan – 3 T. J. Blevins Logan – 6

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sonya M. Dingess Porter Logan – 1 Courtney “McCoy” Quick Logan – 1 Janice Stone Logan – 2 Leah Vance-Williams Logan – 2 Sharon K. Hopkins Logan – 3 Janet Collier Nichols Logan – 3 Diana Barnette Logan – 4 Beth Baldwin Logan – 5 Margitta Mazzocchi Logan – 5 Melissa Ellis White Logan – 6

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Pat Callway Logan – 2 Brandon Ray Kirk Logan – 2 Gary Lee Corns Logan – 3 Tony Deer II Logan – 3 John Keith White Logan – 3 David Noe Logan – 4 Jeremy Farley Logan – 5 Eugene M. Mazzocchi Logan – 5 Tony “Psycho” Robison Logan – 5 Chris Trent Logan – 6

County Clerk

Name Party John A. Turner Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Faron Williamson Logan – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Courtney “McCoy” Quick Logan – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Bobby Lee Mines Logan – 1 Chris Trent Logan – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Faron Williamson Logan – 7

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Valorie Gore Hoffman Logan – 7 Sharon K. Hopkins Logan – 7

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Couty Mark Keyser II Logan – 7 Eugene M. Mazzocchi Logan – 7 Chris Trent Logan – 7

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Faron Williamson Logan – 31

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Courtney “McCoy” Quick Logan – 31

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Scott Poe Logan – 31

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Jeremy Farley Logan – 3, District 3 Republican Billy Jack Dickerson Logan – 4, District 4 Republican Ralph Ridighiero Logan – District 3 Democrat Bill Copley Logan – 4, District 4 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Mark A. McGrew Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Mark R. Burgess Logan – 2, District 2 Non-Partisan Debbie Mendez Logan – 2, District 2 Non-Partisan Anthony “Tony” Dean Logan – 3, District 3 Non-Partisan Jamie Sparks Logan – 3, District 3 Non-Partisan Pat Joe White Logan – 4, District 4 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party John F. Kovach Non-Partisan Michael “Gibson” Oneil Non-Partisan

Marion County

House of Delegates (District 74)

Name Party Mike DeVault Republican Guy Ward Republican John “JohnBoy” Palmer Democrat

House of Delegates (District 75)

Name Party Phil Mallow Republican Stephanie Spears Tomana Democrat

House of Delegates (District 76)

Name Party Jon Dodds Republican Toby Heaney Republican Joey Garcia Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lena Adkins Marion – Palatine Jennifer C. Beach Marion – West Augusta Mary Miner Marion – West Augusta Nancy Hilsbos Marion – Middletown Kelley Rose Marion – Middletown Barbara A. Scott Marion – Middletown

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Dennis Basnett Marion – West Augusta Howard E. Gowan, Jr. Marion – West Augusta Seth “Thunder” Sturm Marion – West Augusta Ken Hilsbos Marion – Middletown Jarryd Powell Marion – Middletown Mark Benincosa II Marion – Palatine J. R. Farley Marion – Palatine

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Mary A. Allen Marion – Palatine Kandi Nuzum Marion – Palatine Barb Beatty Marion – West Augusta Rhonda S. Dean Marion – West Augusta Pamela Hillberry Marion – Middletown

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Vincent J. Attardi Marion – West Augusta Elijah Dean Marion – West Augusta Ben Hoffmaster Marion – Middletown Willie D. Jefferson, Jr. Marion – Middletown Phil Mallow Marion – Palatine Ken Wright Marion – Palatine

County Clerk

Name County Party Cecily McAteer Enos Marion – Middletown Democrat Julie Kincaid Marion – West Augusta Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Barbara A. Scott Marion – 2, Division 2

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jarryd Powell Marion – 2, Division 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Barbara A. Scott Marion – 13, Division 13

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jarryd Powell Marion – 13, Division 13

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Nancy Hilsbos Marion – 76 Kelley Rose Marion – 76 Barbara A. Scott Marion – 76

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jarryd Powell Marion – 76

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Austin Boylen Marion – West Augusta Republican Elijah Dean Marion – West Augusta Republican Robert DeVaul Marion – West Augusta Republican Dan Salai Marion – West Augusta Republican Michael Angelucci Marion – West Augusta Democrat Lora Michael Marion – West Augusta Democrat Matthew Smith Marion – West Augusta Democrat Christopher B. Wolfe Marion – West Augusta Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Rhonda Starn Marion – Middletown Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Robin Blair Marion – Palatine Non-Partisan George C. Boyles Marion – Palatine Non-Partisan Tom Dragich Marion – Palatine Non-Partisan Donna Costello Marion – West Augusta Non-Partisan Jamie Crigler Marion – West Augusta Non-Partisan Barry H. Bledsoe Marion – Middletown Non-Partisan Jack Oliver Marion – Middletown Non-Partisan Nicole Walls Marion – Middletown Non-Partisan

Marshall County

House of Delegates (District 6)

Name Party Charlie Reynolds Republican Reva Yost Democrat

House of Delegates (District 7)

Name Party Charles R. Sheedy, Sr. Republican Lisa Zukoff Democrat Dylan Parsons Mountain

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Mary Ann Tichnell Marshall – 2 Barbara A. Scott Marshall – 3 Susan Reilly Marshall – 5 Rhonda Kaufman Marshall – 7 Linda Kay Duffy Marshall – 8

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Steven R. McDiffitt Marshall Arthur W. “Sonny” Oakland, Jr. Marshall – 1 John D. Mercer Marshall – 3 Joe Canestraro Marshall – 5 Kevin Kaufman Marshall – 7 John E. Duffy Marshall – 8

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Patricia D. Weinschenker Marshall – 1 Julie A. Anderson Marshall – 2 Ruth Marie Bertrand Marshall – 2 Carole Jean Wood Marshall – 2 Virginia M. Martin Marshall – 5 Terry A. Whipkey Marshall – 6 Jayne Kimberly Marshall – 7 Debbie Thomas Marshall – 9

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Bill Joseph Marshall – 6 Bruce Whipkey Marshall – 6 James R. Kimberly Marshall – 7 Brian S. Long Marshall – 7 David Evans Marshall – 9 Jim Thomas Marshall – 9

County Clerk

Name Party Connie Howard Republican Melanie Madden Democrat

Chief of Police

Name Party Frank Joseph Longwell Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Brian S. Long Marshall – 2

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Brian S. Long

City Council

Name County Party Carl Eric Anderson Marshall Republican Lewis E. Richmond Marshall Republican Curtis “Curt” Mele Marshall – 1 Democrat Stephanie Neely Marshall – 1 No Affiliation Bill Wilson Marshall – 1 No Affiliation Larry Ferrera Marshall – 2 Democrat Sherry Johnson Marshall – 2 Democrat Mark Martin Marshall – 2 Democrat Danielle Lea McCombs Marshall – 2 No Affiliation Clyde Lunsford Marshall – 3 Republican Joseph Wendt Marshall – 3 Republican Charla Wickham-Schultz Marshall – 3 Republican Grant A. Hercules Marshall – 3 Democrat Bob Rose Marshall – 4 Democrat

Mayor

Name Party David W. Blazer Democrat David Goddard Democrat Janet M. Scott Democrat Greg Gallentine No Affiliation

City Clerk/Recorder

Name Party Gerald A. Trembush Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Scott Wolfe Marshall – 3 Republican John “Big John” Gruzinskas Marshall – 3 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Joe Rucki Republican Donna “Kobasko” Crow Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Duane Miller Marshall – 2 Non-Partisan Christie Robison Marshall – 2 Non-Partisan Brenda K. Coffield Marshall – 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Mark B. Fitzsimmons Democrat

Mason County

House of Delegates (District 17)

Name Party Morgan Hurlow Republican Robert A. Marchal Republican Jonathan Adam Pinson Republican

House of Delegates (District 18)

Name Party Jim Butler Republican Johnnie Wamsley Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sarah Jeffers Mason – 2 Shirley Livingston Mason – 2 Bonnie J. Fruth Mason – 3 Jerrie Lee Howard Mason – 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Scott Brewer Mason – 1 Floyd R. Sayre Mason – 2 Tom A. McNeely Mason – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sarah Z. Stover Mason – 1 Rose Sayre Mason – 2 Jessica D. Bryant Mason – 2 Candace Miller Mason – 3 Amber Tatterson Mason – 3 Anna Maria Butler Mason – 4

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Matthew Roush Mason – 1 Ray Varian Mason – 1 R. Michael Shaw, Jr. Mason – 2 Jacob G. Hill Mason – 3 Johnnie Wamsley Mason – 3 Jim Butler Mason – 4

County Clerk

Name Party Diana Cromley Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Anna Maria Butler Mason – 1, Division 1, 4

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Johnnie Wamsley Mason – 1, Division 1, 3 Jim Butler Mason – 1, Division 1, 4

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Anna Maria Butler Mason – 18, Division 18, 4

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Johnnie Wamsley Mason – 18, Division 18, 3 Jim Butler Mason – 18, Division 18, 4

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Sam Nibert Mason – 4 Republican Marketta Crum Mason – 4 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Elizabeth A. Jones Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Jason P. Simpkins Mason – 1 Non-Partisan Dale Shobe Mason – 2 Non-Partisan Ashley Cossin Mason – 2 Non-Partisan Jared Billings Mason – 4 Non-Partisan Brian Scott Mason – 4 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Charles T. Lipscomb Non-Partisan

McDowell County

House of Delegates (District 34)

Name Party Mark Dean Republican Big John White Republican Mark Colegrove Democrat

House of Delegates (District 36)

Name Party Tom Acosta Republican Anita Hall Republican Ed Evans Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Linda Lester White McDowell – 6, Sandy River

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Anthony Julian McDowell – 6, North Elkins S. P. “Pat” McKinney McDowell – 6, Browns Creek

County Clerk

Name County Party Tammie G. Bailey McDowell – 6 Democrat Donald L. Hicks McDowell – 6 Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Martin B. West McDowell – 6, Browns Creek Republican Michael D. Brooks McDowell – 6, Browns Creek Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Francine Spencer McDowell – 6 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Roberto “Tacoman” Diaz McDowell – 6, North Elkins Independent Jill Goins McDowell – 6, North Elkins Independent Angela Robinette McDowell – 6, North Elkins Independent Kevin Wade McDowell – 6, North Elkins Independent Mark Shelton McDowell – 6, Big Creek Dis Independent David Williams McDowell – 6, Big Creek Dis Independent W. J. Proffitt McDowell – 6, Sandy River Dis Independent Larkin Rippeth McDowell – 6, Sandy River Independent

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Randall Patton McDowell – 6 Democrat

Mercer County

House of Delegates (District 37)

Name Party Marty Gearheart Republican Skip Crane Democrat

House of Delegates (District 38)

Name Party Joe C. Ellington, Jr. Republican Tina Russell Democrat

House of Delegates (District 39)

Name Party Doug Smith Republican

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party Jordan Maynor Republican Greg Shamblin Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Kim Felix Mercer – 1, 1 Deirdre Guyton Mercer – 1, 1 Tina Russell Mercer – 2, 2 Anita Skeens Caldwell Mercer – 2, 2 Janeth “Jan” Farley Mercer – 3, 3 Deb McCarthy Mercer – 3, 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Hobert Collins Mercer – 1, 1 Mr. Lacy Watson Mercer – 1, 1 Marvin J. Lockett Mercer – 2, 2 Robert Ofsa Mercer – 2, 2

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Kathy Shott Mercer – 1, 1 Brenda Miller-Mann Mercer – 2, 2 Karen Pendleton Mercer – 2, 2 Deborah Cottle Mercer – 3, 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Alvin Marchant Mercer – 1, 1 Paul Canterbury Mercer – 2, 2 Lyle Cottle Mercer – 3, 3 Doug Smith Mercer – 3, 3

County Clerk

Name County Party Verlin T. Moye Mercer – 2, 3 Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Deborah Cottle Mercer – 1, 3

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Lyle Cottle Mercer – 1, 3

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Deborah Cottle Mercer – 6, 3

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Lyle Cottle Mercer – 6, 3

Magistrate – Unexpired Term

Name County Party Michael Crowder Mercer – District 3, Division 4, 3 Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Bill Archer Mercer – 1, 1 Republican Jeff Disibbio Mercer – 1, 1 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Steven Ellison Mercer – 3, 3 Republican Julie Grubb Ball Mercer – 3, 3 Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Bruce Barilla Mercer – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Pat Watkins Mercer – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Carl Calfee Mercer – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Tara Lively Mitchell Mercer – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Jennifer L. Moore Mercer – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Holly “Buckner” Parish Mercer – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Gregory “Greg” Prudich Mercer – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Jacinda Santon Smith Mercer – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Joshua Ellison Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Susan Sparks Gaither Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Mark D. Godfrey Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Davette Hoylman Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Angela M. Lambert Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Brandi Reece Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Bo Webb Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Curtis Murphy Mercer – 3, 3 Non-Partisan

Mineral County

House of Delegates (District 87)

Name Party Gary Howell Republican David Boden Democrat

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party Keith L. Funkhouser Republican Rick Hillenbrand Republican Austin H. Iman Republican Stephen A. Smoot Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy Pyles Mineral – 2, 2 Deanna Brooke Armentrout Mineral – 3, 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jason A. Armentrout Mineral – 3, 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Debbie Weasenforth Mineral – 2, 2

County Clerk

Name Party Lauren Ellifritz Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Thomas L. Golden Mineral – 3, 3 Republican Charles “Dutch” Staggs Mineral – 3, 3 Republican Charles Von Hagel Mineral – 3, 3 Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Krista Johnson Dixon Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Terry Puffinburger Mineral – 1, 1 No Affiliation William “Butch” Wahl Mineral – 1, 1 No Affiliation Lara L. Courrier Mineral – 2, 2 No Affiliation Mary Jane Baniak Mineral – 3, 3 No Affiliation Harry R. Copen Mineral – 3, 3 No Affiliation Matthew Hansford Mineral – 3, 3 No Affiliation

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Brian Dayton No Affiliation

Mingo County

House of Delegates (District 29)

Name Party Matthew Deskins Republican Henry Corbett Dillon Republican Nate Randolph Republican David Thompson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 34)

Name Party Mark Dean Republican Big John White Republican Mark Colegrove Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Judy Smith Harvey Mingo – Williamson Kaitlyn Simpkins Mingo – Magnolia Irene Toler Mingo – Stafford Phyllis White Mingo – Stafford

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ronnie Lee Hall Mingo – Kermit Harvey Scott “Big Block” Smith Mingo – Kermit Harvey Ernest Williams Mingo – Kermit Harvey Dan Kinder Mingo – Magnolia Lewis Louie Hatfield Mingo – Magnolia Bill Hawks Mingo – Stafford Ronnie “Buck” Hatfield Mingo – Stafford “Big” Jim Hatfield Mingo – Stafford Glen Dale Canada Mingo – Lee Ralph Hall Mingo – Williamson

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Tracie Meadows Mingo – Lee Amy Runyon Reed Mingo – Lee Beulah Vance Mingo – Lee Vivian Ball Mingo – Stafford Stephanne Fortner Mingo – Stafford Susan G. Hatfield Mingo – Williamson Tiera Asbury Mingo – Magnolia

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Albert “Abbie” Baisden Mingo – Kermit Harvey Jeffrey “Skipper” Farris Mingo – Kermit Harvey Tony Browning Mingo – Stafford Mark Dean Mingo – Stafford Ernest Sammons Mingo – Stafford Clark Napier Mingo – Williamson Thomas Taylor Mingo – Williamson R. Dawayne Meadows Mingo – Lee John William Preece Mingo – Lee Ernie Lee Kennedy Mingo – Magnolia

County Clerk

Name County Party Bethany Goad Cisco Mingo – Magnolia Republican Larry Yogi Croaff Mingo – Magnolia Democrat Renee Smith Mingo – Kermit Harvey Democrat

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Party Beulah Vance Mingo – Lee Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Harold B. Davis Mingo – Lee Republican Thomas Taylor Mingo – Williamson Republican Doug Kirk Mingo – Lee District Democrat

County Commission/County Council – Unexpired Term

Name County Party Russell L. Deskins Mingo – Lee Republican Marty Fortner Mingo – Stafford Republican Nathan D. Brown Mingo – Kermit Harvey Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Audrey Gay Smith Mingo – Stafford Republican Lonnie Hannah Mingo – Williamson Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party James E. Baisden Mingo – Kermit Harvey Non-Partisan Barry Scott Grimmett Mingo – Kermit Harvey Non-Partisan Eric Evans Mingo – Lee Non-Partisan Amy Dearfield Hannah Mingo – Lee Non-Partisan John Warren Preece Mingo – Lee Non-Partisan Tom Slone Mingo – Williamson Non-Partisan Justin Billy Endicott Mingo – Stafford Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Helen Ann Stanley Mingo – Williamson Non-Partisan Harry Keith White Mingo – Stafford Non-Partisan

Monongalia County

House of Delegates (District 77)

Name Party Joe Statler Republican Ben Swanson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 78)

Name Party Geno Chiarelli Republican Toni DiChiacchio Republican Scott Nale Republican Jeffrey A. Budkey Democrat

House of Delegates (District 79)

Name Party Zach LeMaire Republican Matthew Kolb Democrat Evan Hanse Democrat

House of Delegates (District 80)

Name Party Justin White Republican John Williams Democrat

House of Delegates (District 81)

Name Party Steven Harris Republican Danielle Walker Democrat

House of Delegates (District 82)

Name Party Cindy Frich Republican Drew Talbott Republican Debbie Warner Republican Katie Fallon Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sara Ruff Monongalia – 1 Barbara Miltenberger Green Monongalia – 3 Caressa Stoller Monongalia – 4 Lynda Goldberg Monongalia – 7 Leann Williams Monongalia – 8 Mindy Salango Monongalia – 9 Becky Rodd Monongalia – 10

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Dady Dadyburjor Monongalia – 3 Christopher J. Benison Monongalia – 4 Jamie Blake Monongalia – 8 Paul Holcomn Monongalia – 9 Charles “JR” Krafft Monongalia – 12

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cynthia Chambers Monongalia – 4 Paula Martinelli Monongalia – 9

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Wes Nugent Monongalia – 1 Kyle McAvoy Monongalia – 2 Dale Sparks Monongalia – 4 Charlie Russell Monongalia – 6 Drew Talbott Monongalia – 9 John Sedoski Monongalia – 10 Charles T. Krushansky Monongalia – 11 Ethan Moore Monongalia – 12

County Clerk

Name Party Carye L. Blaney Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rylee Haught Monongalia – 2

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Shane Assadzandi Monongalia – 2 Charles “JR” Krafft Monongalia – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Virginia “Gina” Brown Monongalia – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Sam Brown Monongalia – 2 Ethan Moore Monongalia – 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rylee Haught Monongalia – 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Charles “JR” Krafft Monongalia – 2 Shane Assadzandi Monongalia – 13

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Virginia “Gina” Brown Monongalia – 2

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Sam Brown Monongalia – 2 Ethan Moore Monongalia – 2 Wes Nugent Monongalia – 13

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Charles “JR” Krafft Monongalia – 77

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ethan Moore Monongalia – 77

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Charles D. Hartzog Monongalia – Central Republican Sean P. Sikora Monongalia – Central Republican Bob Beach Monongalia – Central Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Donna Hidock Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Daniel Berry Monongalia – Central Non-Partisan Jennifer Hagerty Monongalia – Central Non-Partisan Michael Kelly Monongalia – Western Non-Partisan Christy Moats Monongalia – Western Non-Partisan Brandon Myers Monongalia – Western Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Mark “Mr. Mark” Myers Non-Partisan Andrew Price Non-Partisan

Monroe County

House of Delegates (District 40)

Name Party Roy G. Cooper Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Beverly B. Brown Monroe – Central Becky Crabtree Monroe – Eastern Autumn Dunbar Monroe – Western

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Virgil E. Dixon Monroe – Central Richard Dulee Monroe – Central Gibbs Kinderman Monroe – Central Dana O. Olson Monroe – Eastern

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Lori E. Taylor Monroe – Central

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Mark Taylor Monroe – Central Phillip Hunt Monroe – Eastern James Hylton Monroe – Eastern Duane Miller Monroe – Eastern

County Clerk

Name Party Brandon Eggleston Republican Jeremy Meadows Republican Angela Miller Taylor Republican

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Helen Campbell Graves Monroe – 10

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gibbs Kinderman Monroe – Division 10

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County James Hylton Monroe – Division 10

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Helen Campbell Graves Monroe – 40

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gibbs Kinderman Monroe – 40

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Kevin Galford Monroe – Eastern Republican Clyde Gum, Jr. Monroe – Eastern Republican Joey Hazelwood Monroe – Eastern Republican Kevin Glover Monroe – Eastern Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Teresa Brooks Democrat Leta Gullette-Comer Democrat Daniel Tickle Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Candy Sabol Monroe – Central Non-Partisan Blaize Ferguson Monroe – Western Non-Partisan William E. “Bill” Miller Monroe – Western Non-Partisan Everett Lee Fraley II Monroe – Eastern Non-Partisan Terry A. Utterback Monroe – Eastern Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Avery D. Atkins Non-Partisan

Morgan County

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party Ruth Rowan Republican Darren J. Thorne Republican

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party George Miller Republican Ken Reed Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Jane McCloud Morgan – 2, Central Anna L. Riggleman Morgan – 4, North

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jim Hoyt Morgan – 1, West Larry Schultz Morgan – 3, East Ed Steers Morgan – 4, North

County Clerk

Name County Party Kimberly Johnson-Nickles Morgan – 5, Division 5, Central 2 Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Gary “GW” Easton Morgan – 2, Division 7, 2 – Central Republican Bill Clark Morgan – 4, Division 8, 4 – North Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Melanie Shambaugh Morgan – 13, Division 13, 1 – West Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Laura Smith Morgan – 1, West Non-Partisan Justin Litten Morgan – 2, Central Non-Partisan Aaron T. Close Morgan – 4, North Non-Partisan Jonathan D. Slifer Morgan – 4, North Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Kory R. Harrison Morgan – 24, Division 24 Non-Partisan

Nicholas County

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party Caleb L. Hanna Republican Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

House of Delegates (District 49)

Name Party Heather Tully Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Jean Nutter Nicholas – Gauley

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County John C. Jarrell Nicholas – Birch Stephen Wayne Nutter Nicholas – Birch Jackie Marvin Nutter Nicholas – Gauley Dan M. Snyder Nicholas – Cherry

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Barbara Goodnight Nicholas – Cherry Brenda Short-Gilbert Nicholas – Cherry Carolyn Groves Nicholas – Birch Heather Tully Nicholas – Birch Benjean Rapp Nicholas – Gauley Modena “Dena” Workman Nicholas – Gauley

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Gary “Buzz” Workman Nicholas – Gauley Garrett Cole Nicholas – Gauley Gregory L. Boso Nicholas – Birch Robert Shafer Nicholas – Birch Lawrence Beckerle Nicholas – Cherry Stanton Nolan Spinks Nicholas – Cherry

County Clerk

Name Party Robert Painter II Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Lawrence T. Beckerle Nicholas – 1 Garrett E. Cole Nicholas – 1

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Modena “Dena” Workman Nicholas – 10

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Greg Boso Nicholas – 10 Garrett E. Cole Nicholas – 10

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Lawrence T. Beckerle Nicholas – 48

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Lloyd K. Adkins Nicholas – Cherry Republican Gary E. Roberts Nicholas – Cherry Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Deborah Sweeney Facemire Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Libby Spencer Coffman Nicholas – Cherry Non-Partisan Rick Green Nicholas – Cherry Non-Partisan Weldon “Chip” Perrine Nicholas – Gauley Non-Partisan Fred R. Amick Nicholas – Gauley Non-Partisan Phil Berry Nicholas – Birch Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party John Pitsenbarger Non-Partisan

Ohio County

House of Delegates (District 3)

Name Party Jimmy Willis Republican Phillip W. Diserio Democrat

House of Delegates (District 4)

Name Party Erikka Storch Republican Teresa Toriseva Democrat

House of Delegates (District 5)

Name Party Brooke E. McArdle Republican Shawn Fluharty Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Barbara E. Alig Ohio – 1 Jenny Craig Ohio – 2 Teddie Grogan Ohio – 2 Jill Schmitt Ohio – 2 Barbara Larue Ohio – 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Rocky Fitzsimmons Ohio – 1 Thomas H. Hoffman, Jr. Ohio – 1 Mark Garrett Ohio – 2 Walter “Fuzz” Larue Ohio – 3 Bruce A. Teachout Ohio – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Julia Gay Chaplin Ohio – 2 Carlee J. Dittmar Ohio – 2 Debi Smith Ohio – 2 Beth Hinebaugh Ohio – 3 Elgine Heceta McArdle Ohio – 3 Faith Elizabeth Meyer Ohio – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Robert Luchetti Ohio – 1 Gregory W. Smith Ohio – 2 Dolph Santorine Ohio – 2 Alex Coogan Ohio – 2 Russell Hardman Ohio – 2 Michael Borsuk Ohio – 2 Craig Meyer Ohio – 3

County Clerk

Name Party Michael E. Kelly Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Dave Palmer Ohio – 3 Republican Randy Wharton Ohio – 3 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Donna E. Vance Republican Brenda L. Miller Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Jessica Powers Ohio – 1 Non-Partisan Ron Scott, Jr. Ohio – 2 Non-Partisan David Croft Ohio – 2 Non-Partisan Darrin Cox Ohio – 2 Non-Partisan Molly Aderholt Ohio – 3 Non-Partisan M. Andy Garber Ohio – 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Robert Luchetti Non-Partisan

Pendleton County

House of Delegates (District 67)

Name Party Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican Cody H. Thompson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 86)

Name Party Bryan C. Ward Republican Bradley “BJ” Rinard Democrat Jameson Paul Freeman Democrat

County Clerk

Name Party Elise Miller White Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Gene McConnell Pendleton – Western Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Shalee Dunkle Wilburn Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Charles F. Burgoyne, II Pendleton – Central Non-Partisan Teresa Walker Heavner Pendleton – Eastern Non-Partisan JD Wilkins Pendleton – Western Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Charlotte R. Hoover Non-Partisan

Pleasants County

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party Trenton Carl Barnhart Republican

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Kay Larsen Pleasants – A Rebecca Ingram Pleasants – C

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County John Kyle Pleasants – A Dan Boley Pleasants – B L. Paul Ingram Pleasants – C

County Clerk

Name Party Jody Davis Republican John Wolfe Republican Jacob Richard Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Party Donna Boley Pleasants – 2 Republican

Magistrate – Unexpired Term

Name County Party John Riggs Pleasants – Division 1 Non-Partisan Mindy Hadley Pleasants – Division 2 Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Dan Boley Pleasants – B Republican Sherry Maston Pleasants – B Republican Bill Rea Pleasants – B Republican Doug Renner Pleasants – B Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Millie Farnsworth Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Robert Kimball Pleasants – A Non-Partisan Heather Straight Pleasants – C Non-Partisan Bradley VanZile Pleasants – C Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Audra Cunningham Non-Partisan

Pocahontas County

House of Delegates (District 46)

Name Party Mike Honaker Republican Karen G. McCoy Republican Mark Alan Robinson Republican Paul S. Detch Democrat Joe Holt Democrat

House of Delegates (District 66)

Name Party William “Ty” Nestor Republican Robert “Bob” Sheets Democrat

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Joseph “Joe” Smith Pocahontas – Central

County Clerk

Name Party Melissa “Missy” Bennett Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Randy A. Sharp Pocahontas – Central Republican Jamie Walker Pocahontas – Central Republican Jesse A. Groseclose Pocahontas – Central Democrat Tim McClung Pocahontas – Central Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Connie M. Carr Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Chad Baldwin Pocahontas – Northern No Affiliation Becky Campbell Pocahontas – Central No Affiliation Sue Hollandsworth Pocahontas – Southern No Affiliation Susan Lane Pocahontas – Southern No Affiliation Morgan McComb Pocahontas – Southern No Affiliation Abigail McNeel Pocahontas – Southern No Affiliation Joe Walker Pocahontas – Southern No Affiliation

Preston County

House of Delegates (District 83)

Name Party George Street Republican JR Wolfe Democrat

House of Delegates (District 84)

Name Party Brian Harris Republican D. R. “Buck” Jennings Republican Lisa Hyre Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Chrissy Zeltner Preston – 1, First Candi Sisler Preston – 2, Second Sheila Kae Williams Preston – 2, Second Elisha Baker Preston – 3, Division 3, Third Lacey Tichnell Preston – 3, Third

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Hoy C. Wiles Preston – 1, First JR Wolfe Preston – 1, First Gary E. Knotts Preston – 2, Second Dale McCray Preston – 2, Second Martin Christ Preston – 3, Third Randy Tichnell Preston – 3, Third

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Janet Ellis Preston – 1, First Linda Huggins Preston – 2, Second Rosalita Tribett Preston – 2, Second Joyce M. Jennings Preston – 3, Third Jessica Williams Preston – 3, Third

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County John “Skip” Ellis Preston – 1, First Jay Shay Preston – 1, First Hunter Thomas Preston – 1, Division 1, First Robert B. Meissner Preston – 2, Division 2 Don Smith Preston – 2, Second William “Bill” Tribett Preston – 2, Second Joseph Williams Preston – 2, Second Mike Cochran Preston – 3, Division 3 Nathan Moore Preston – 3, Division 4, Third

County Clerk

Name Party Linda Huggins Republican Lynette Scott Shahan Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Duane Bishoff Preston – 1, First Kevin D. Fike Preston – 1, Division 1, First Tim Moore Preston – 1, Division 1, 1 Hunter Thomas Preston – 1, First

Magistrate

Name County Party Scott M. Funk Preston – Division 3 Non-Partisan Aaron R. Knotts Preston – Division 3 Non-Partisan Cindy McCrobie Preston – Division 3 Non-Partisan

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Lisa Leishman Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Jack Keim Preston – 1, First Non-Partisan Cross Kisner Preston – 1, First Non-Partisan Steven R. Wise Preston – 1, First Non-Partisan Jeanne Dreisbach Preston – 2, Second Non-Partisan Anthony M. Powell Preston – 2, Second Non-Partisan William “Bill” Tribett Preston – 2, Second Non-Partisan Jeff Zigray Preston – 2 , Second Non-Partisan Debra K. Felton Preston – 3, Third Non-Partisan Shawn Lambert Preston – 3, Third Non-Partisan Nathan Moore Preston – 3, Third Non-Partisan Destinney Ringer Preston – 3, Third Non-Partisan Lucas F. Tatham Preston – 3, Third Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Arthur Mouser Non-Partisan Mark Teets Non-Partisan

Putnam County

House of Delegates (District 18)

Name Party Jim Butler Republican Johnnie Wamsley Republican

House of Delegates (District 19)

Name Party Kathie Hess Crouse Republican Jesse Lovejoy Republican Nick Withrow Republican Seth King Democrat Josh Martin Democrat

House of Delegates (District 20)

Name Party Geoff Foster Republican Jacob Losh Republican

House of Delegates (District 21)

Name Party Michael Kidd Republican Brenden D. Long Republican Jarred Cannon Republican Theresa “Tess” Jackson Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Sharon L. Bowles Putnam – 1 Karne Coria Putnam – 1 Marcia Duran Putnam – 2 Rosalee Juba-Plumley Putnam – 2

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Ben Barkey Putnam – 1 Maxie Bailey Putnam – 2

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy Farley Putnam – 1 Kristina “Kris” Raynes Putnam – 1 Shirley Searls Putnam – 1 Linda Hartling Putnam – 3 Jessica Hodge Putnam – 3 B. Jill Turner Putnam – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jesse Lovejoy Putnam – 1 Ronald Stone Putnam – 1 Mark Higginbotham Putnam – 2 Dave “Dave Allen” Gilpin Putnam – 2 Paul Hartling Putnam – 3 Tony Hodge Putnam – 3 Caleb A. Turner Putnam – 3

County Clerk

Name Party Brian Wood Republican

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Karen Coria Putnam – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Kristina “Kris” Raynes Putnam – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Brian Wood Putnam – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Karen Coria Putnam – 4

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Shirley Searls Putnam – 4 Kristina “Kris” Raynes Putnam – 8

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Brian Wood Putnam – 4

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Edward L. Absten Putnam – 1 Republican Steve Deweese Putnam – 1 Republican Todd Dillon Putnam – 1 Republican Ronald Reagan Foster Putnam – 1 Republican James “Jim” Withrow Putnam – 1 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Mike Reynolds Republican Stephanie M. Smith Republican Michael Thompson Republican Donald Lee Underwood Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Rob Cunningham Putnam – 1 Non-Partisan Rosalee Juba-Plumley Putnam – 2 Non-Partisan Wade Neal Putnam – 2 Non-Partisan Brad Hodges Putnam – 3 Non-Partisan Melissa Oxley Putnam – 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Mary King Non-Partisan

Raleigh County

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party Jordan Maynor Republican Greg Shamblin Republican

House of Delegates (District 42)

Name Party Brandon Steele Republican

House of Delegates (District 43)

Name Party Kase Poling Republican Christopher W. Toney Republican JoAnna Vance Democrat

House of Delegates (District 44)

Name Party Todd A. Kirby Republican Tom Moseley Republican Ann Worley Republican Russell O. “Rusty” Wooton Democrat Mark Montgomery Democrat Tony O. Martin Democrat

House of Delegates (District 45)

Name Party Eric Brooks Republican Ron Hedrick Republican Kevin Walker Democrat Christian Martine Democrat Joseph I. Golden Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Anna Hart Raleigh – 1 Danielle Stewart Raleigh – 2 Christina Baisden Raleigh – 2 Amanda Bodkin Raleigh – 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Robert S. “Bob” Baker Raleigh – 2 Tony O. Martin Raleigh – 2 Xavier Oglesby Raleigh – 3 Wayne Rebich Raleigh – 3 Joseph I. Golden Raleigh – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Amy A. Osgood Raleigh – 1 Kay Tener Raleigh – 2 Theresa Lynn Dennison Raleigh – 2 Nancy Harris Raleigh – 3 Julie Kominsky Raleigh – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Daniel Hall Raleigh – 1 Kase Poling Raleigh – 1 Brandon Steele Raleigh – 1 Christopher W. Toney Raleigh – 2 Sawyer Dennison Raleigh – 2 Mick Bates Raleigh – 3 Greg Duckworth Raleigh – 3 Mark Harris Raleigh – 3 Rollan A. Roberts Raleigh – 3 Roy Shrewsbury II Raleigh – 3

County Clerk

Name Party Scott Van Meter Republican

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Danielle Stewart Raleigh – 1, 2

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Joseph I. Golden Raleigh – 1, 3

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Danielle Stewart Raleigh – 9, 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Joseph I. Golden Raleigh – 9, 3

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Michele R. Davis Raleigh – 9, 3

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Will Davis Raleigh – 9, 3

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Joseph I. Golden Raleigh – 45, 3

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Daniel Hall Raleigh – 1 Republican Lucy Lester Raleigh – 1 Republican Robert Mooney Raleigh – 1 Republican Dave Tolliver Raleigh – 1 Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Robert “Bob” McComas Raleigh – 1 Republican Paul H. Flanagan Raleigh – 1 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Ronald “Ron” Martin Raleigh – 1 Non-Partisan Brandy Stover Raleigh – 1 Non-Partisan Charlotte Hutchens Raleigh – 2 Non-Partisan Clyde “CJ” Schuyler Raleigh – 3 Non-Partisan Marie Walker Hamrick Raleigh – 3 Non-Partisan Larry D. Ford Raleigh – 3 Non-Partisan

Randolph County

House of Delegates (District 66)

Name Party William “Ty” Nestor Republican Robert “Bob” Sheets Democrat

House of Delegates (District 67)

Name Party Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican Cody H. Thompson Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County M. Louise Channell Randolph – Cheat Shana Horrigan Randolph – Cheat Marilyn Kesling Randolph – Cheat Mandy Weirich Randolph – Cheat Maryann Maxwell Durland Randolph – Elkins E. Wanda Schoonover Randolph – Elkins Cynthia Stemple Randolph – Elkins Julia Stevenson Randolph – Elkins Wanda Leary Randolph – Tygart

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Roger Zirkle Randolph – Cheat David Kesling Randolph – Cheat Philip Isner Randolph – Elkins Farukh Khan Randolph – Elkins Cody Thompson Randolph – Elkins Raymond Godwin Randolph – Tygart Jesse Milnes Randolph – Tygart

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cristin Dusenbury Randolph – Elkins Judy Guye Randolph – Elkins Barbara Tyre Randolph – Elkins Carolyn Jackson Randolph – Tygart Amy Karnes Randolph – Tygart

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Paul Carver Randolph – Cheat Danny Loudin Randolph – Cheat Carroll “Clark” Martin Randolph – Cheat Dwight Coop-Allred Randolph – Elkins Rhett Duse Randolph – Elkins Phillips Kolsun Randolph – Elkins Christopher Siler Randolph – Elkins John Hempel Randolph – Tygart Robert L. Karnes Randolph – Tygart

County Clerk

Name Party Brenda Wiseman Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Mandy Weirich Randolph – 2, Cheat Maryann Maxwell Durland Randolph – 2, Elkins

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Christin Dusenbury Randolph – 2 Amy Karnes Randolph – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Rhett Dusenbury Randolph – 2, Elkins Robert L. Karnes Randolph – 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Maryann Maxwell Durland Randolph – 11, Elkins Cynthia Stemple Randolph – 11, Elkins

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Christin Dusenbury Randolph – 11 Amy Karnes Randolph – 11

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Dwight Coop-Allred Randolph – 11, Division 11, Elkins Rhett Dusenbury Randolph – 11, Elkins Robert L. Karnes Randolph – 11

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Maryann Maxwell Durland Randolph – 67, Elkins Cynthia Stemple Randolph – 67, Elkins Mandy Weirich Randolph – 67

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Carolyn Jackson Randolph – 66, Tygart Amy Karnes Randolph – 66, Tygart Christin Dusenbury Randolph – 67, Elkins

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Robert L. Karnes Randolph – 66, Tygart Dwight Coop-Allred Randolph – 67, Division 67, Elkins Rhett Dusenbury Randolph – 67, Elkins

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Christopher Siler Randolph – Elkins Republican Carol Cain Bush Randolph – Elkins Democrat Robert “Bob” Jones Randolph – Elkins Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Philip Riggleman Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Philip Chua Randolph – Cheat Non-Partisan Janie Newlon Randolph – Cheat Non-Partisan Curlie Ray, Jr. Randolph – Cheat Non-Partisan Heidi Storrick McFadden Randolph – Cheat Non-Partisan Caleb Vandevender Randolph – Cheat Non-Partisan Shannon Wilfong Randolph – Cheat Non-Partisan Sherri Collett Randolph – Tygart Non-Partisan Brittny Drennen Randolph – Tygart Non-Partisan Charles Randall “Randy” Long Randolph – Tygart Non-Partisan Marc Wamsley Randolph – Tygart Non-Partisan

Ritchie County

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party Trenton Carl Barnhart Republican

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Deborah Taylor Ritchie – Northeast Carole Zidek Ritchie – Northeast

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Phelps P. Taylor Ritchie – Northeast George Zidek Ritchie – Northeast Lynwood “Woody” Ireland Ritchie – Central

County Clerk

Name Party Tracie D. McDonald Republican

City Council – Unexpired Term

Name Party Andrea M. Jackson Non-Partisan

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County George Zidek Ritchie – Northeast

City Council

Name Party Jeff Adams Non-Partisan Zachary Foster Non-Partisan Robert Glenn Hoffman Non-Partisan William E. Mahaney Non-Partisan Liz Melvin Non-Partisan Mike Morris Non-Partisan Richard Plauger Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name Party Ronnie L. Dodd Non-Partisan Robert Lee McNemar Non-Partisan Robert Riggs Non-Partisan Larry “Paco” Rodriguez Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Samuel C. Rogers Ritchie – Northeast Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Melanie D. Wilson Ritchie – 3 Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Misty Ingram-Keen Ritchie – Central Non-Partisan John B. Boone Ritchie – Southwest Non-Partisan Denny Nelson Ritchie – Southwest Non-Partisan Ryan M. Reed Ritchie – Southwest Non-Partisan Brian Scotty Walton Ritchie – Southwest Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Mike Nichols Ritchie – Northeast Republican

Roane County

House of Delegates (District 15)

Name Party Martin “Rick” Atkinson Republican Riley Keaton Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Clerk Daniell Roane – 1, Division 1, 1 Patricia Welsh Roane – 2, Division 2, 2 Margaret Susan Beard Roane – 3, Division 3, 3 Maryellen Musgrove Roane – 3, Division 3, 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Chuck Conner Roane – 2, Division 2, 2 Chuck Wyrostok Roane – 2, Division 2, 2 Mark Alan Eastman Roane – 3, Division 3, 3 William Reichenback Roane – 3, Division 3, 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Jeanette Raines Atkinson Roane – 1, Division 1, 1

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Charles McCarty Roane – 1, Division 1, 1 Willie King Roane – 2, Division 2, 2 Gregory Raines Roane – 2, Division 2, 2

County Clerk

Name Party Sena McDonald Republican Matthew White Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Gary Mace Roane – 2, Division 2, 2 Republican Randy Whited Roane – 2, Division 2, 2 Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Andrea Stockner Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Gregory A. Boggs Roane – 1, Division 1 Non-Partisan Dennis Carpenter Roane – 1, Division 1 Non-Partisan David Tupper Roane – 1, Division 1 Non-Partisan James Minney Roane – 2, Division 2 Non-Partisan Michele Hordyszynski Roane – 3, Division 3 Non-Partisan Jeff Mace Roane – 3, Division 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Sam Sheets Non-Partisan

Summers County

House of Delegates (District 40)

Name Party Roy G. Cooper Republican

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party Jordan Maynor Republican Greg Shamblin Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rhonda L. Allen Summers – Bluestone River Betty Giles Summers – Bluestone River Abigail Averill Summers – New River Sarah Wadsworth Summers – New River Cleo Mathews Summers – Greenbrier Myra Ziegler Summers – Greenbrier

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Joe Aucremanne Summers – Greenbrier Jerry Wheeler Summers – Greenbrier Phillip Maddy Summers – Bluestone River Curtis Shaver Summers – Bluestone River Jon Averill Summers – New River Lloyd W. Enoch, Jr. Summers – New River Charles Stuart “Tommy” Oxley, Jr. Summers – New River

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Patty Lyon Summers – Bluestone River Brenda G. Webb Summers – Bluestone River Kimberly Lynn Arrington Summers – New River Paula Hephner Summers – Greenbrier

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Robert Thaddeus Burns Summers – New River Robert Johnston Summers – New River Marshall Hephner Summers – Greenbrier Jeff Lyon Summers – Bluestone River

County Clerk

Name Party Lynn Reed Republican Jackie Jeffries Farley Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Betty Giles Summers – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Paula Hephner Summers – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Marshall Hephner Summers – 1 Jeff Lyon Summers – 1 Jack David Woodrum Summers – 1

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Betty Giles Summers – 10

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Joe Aucremanne Summers – 10

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Paula Hephner Summers – 10

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Marshall Hephner Summers – 10 Jeff Lyon Summers – 10 Jack David Woodrum Summers – 10

Delegate Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Betty Giles Summers – 40

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Paula Hephner Summers – 40 Patty Lyon Summers – 41

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Marshall Hephner Summers – 40 Jack David Woodrum Summers – 40 Jeff Lyon Summers – 41

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Ted Kula Summers – Greenbrier Republican David Milburn Summers – Greenbrier Republican Joseph M. Blankenship Summers – Greenbrier Democrat Linda Huffman Summers – Greenbrier Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Stacy Ford Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Greg Angell Summers – Bluestone Non-Partisan Kenny Brogan Summers – Bluestone Non-Partisan Billie J. Persinger Summers – Bluestone Non-Partisan Janima Bond Summers – New River Non-Partisan Renee Farley Summers – New River Non-Partisan Michele Merrill Summers – New River Non-Partisan Megan Harvey Summers – Greenbrier Non-Partisan Stanely Duncan Summers – Greenbrier Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Dennis Bailey Summers – Southern Non-Partisan Ron Testerman Summers – Southern Non-Partisan

Taylor County

House of Delegates (District 73)

Name Party Amy Summers Republican Mike Manypenny Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Nancy C. Bartlett Taylor – Eastern Sherri Heavner Taylor – Western Judith L. Collett Taylor – Tygart

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County William Bill Collett Taylor – Tygart Doug Latta Taylor – Eastern

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Susie L. Lehmann Taylor – Western Dee Ann Sturm Taylor – Western Lori A. Poling Taylor – Eastern Margaret H. Poling Taylor – Eastern Joanne Morgan Taylor – Tygart Lorita Nibert Taylor – Tygart

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Curtis P. Hildebrandt Taylor – Western Orville Wright Taylor – Western James “Jim” Morgan Taylor – Eastern Jay Taylor Taylor – Eastern Charles “Bob” Morgan Taylor – Tygart Shawn Thorn Taylor – Tygart

County Clerk

Name Party Rob Bolyard Republican Ashlie Clark Republican Jaron Freeman Republican Andrea J. Gallagher Republican Robert “Bobby” Jennings II Republican Maranda K. Kyer Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Dee Ann Sturm Taylor – Western

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County James “Jim” Morgan Taylor – Eastern Jay Taylor Taylor – Eastern

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Dee Ann Sturm Taylor – Western

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County James “Jim” Morgan Taylor – Eastern Jay Taylor Taylor – Eastern

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Dee Ann Sturm Taylor – Western

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jay Taylor Taylor – Eastern

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Matthew D. Speakman Taylor – Tygart Republican Tony J. Veltri Taylor – Tygart Republican J. M. “Mike” Withers Taylor – Tygart Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Vonda M. Reneman Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Keith Enberg Taylor – Eastern Non-Partisan Melissa Garvin Taylor – Eastern Non-Partisan Philip S. Kennedy Taylor – Eastern Non-Partisan James “Jim” Morgan Taylor – Eastern Non-Partisan Jason McDaniel Taylor – Western Non-Partisan Matthew Wageman Taylor – Western Non-Partisan Fred Forman III Taylor – Tygart Non-Partisan Michelle Gallo Taylor – Tygart Non-Partisan Damrien Newbraugh Taylor – Tygart Non-Partisan Clark D. Sinclair Taylor – Tygart Non-Partisan Austin R. Upton Taylor – Tygart Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Joseph Shaffer Taylor – Tygart Non-Partisan

Tucker County

House of Delegates (District 85)

Name Party John Paul Hott II Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rachelle Davis Tucker – Blackwater Mary C. Kibler Tucker – Shavers Fork

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Michael McClintock Tucker – Blackwater

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County John G. Arnold Tucker – Blackwater Bruce A. Kolsun Tucker – Shavers

County Clerk

Name County Sherry Simmons Republican

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Tim Knotts Tucker – Cheat Republican John “Red” Lipscomb Tucker – Cheat Republican Deborah Stiles Tucker – Cheat Republican Harry W. Hardy Tucker – Cheat Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Sharon Moats Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Chris Gross Tucker – Blackwater Non-Partisan Katie Russell Tucker – Blackwater Non-Partisan Mae Teter Tucker – Blackwater Non-Partisan David Cooper Tucker – Cheat Non-Partisan Kevin White Tucker – Cheat Non-Partisan Cathy Hebb Tucker – Shavers Non-Partisan Teresa Simmons Tucker – Shavers Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Donald Adams Tucker – Cheat Non-Partisan

Tyler County

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party David L. Kelly Republican Dave Shelton Republican

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party Trenton Carl Barnhart Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Shawna Kendle Tyler – North

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Elliott Kendle Tyler – North

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Patty Boggs Tyler – North Janet Hadley Tyler – West Rebecca “Becky” Wells Tyler – Central

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Stephen Leasure Tyler – West

County Clerk

Name Party Neil Archer II Republican David Stoller Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rebecca “Becky” Wells Tyler – 2

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rebecca “Becky” Wells Tyler – 2

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Rebecca “Becky” Wells Tyler – 9

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Eric H. Vincent Tyler – West Republican David “PJ” Wells Tyler – West Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Candy L. Warner Tyler – South Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Camille Mace Tyler – Central Non-Partisan Dave “D-Bob” Roberts Tyler – Central Non-Partisan Scott W. Strode Tyler – Central Non-Partisan Larry Thomas Tyler – Central Non-Partisan Katrina Byers Tyler – West Non-Partisan Andy Shreves Tyler – West Non-Partisan Jason Suter Tyler – North Non-Partisan Renee Glover Tyler – South Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Wayne McKeever Republican

Upshur County

House of Delegates (District 64)

Name Party Adam Burkhammer Republican John Clise Democrat

House of Delegates (District 65)

Name Party Carl “Robbie” Martin Republican

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Jeani Hawkins Upshur – 2, 2

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Carl “Robbie” Martin Upshur – 2, 2 Douglas D. Roberts Upshur – 2, 2 Gary Connell Upshur – 3, 3

County Clerk

Name Party Carol J. Smith Republican

Magistrate – Unexpired Term

Name County Party Mark Davis Upshur – Division 1 Non-Partisan Kay Hurst Upshur – Division 1 Non-Partisan Lindon “Lenny” Stone Upshur – Division 2 Non-Partisan Alan M. Suder Upshur – Division 2 Non-Partisan

City Council

Name Party Laura Foulks Non-Partisan David McCauley Non-Partisan Shelia Sines Non-Partisan Dave Thomas Non-Partisan Jim Valenson Non-Partisan

City Clerk/Recorder

Name Party Randy Sanders Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Sam Nolte Upshur – 1, 1 Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Brian P. Gaudet Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Dave Chipps Upshur – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Jan M. Craig Upshur – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Buck Edwards Upshur – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Tom O’Neill Upshur – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Robert Osburn Upshur – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Roy Wager Upshur – 1, 1 Non-Partisan Sherry Dean Upshur – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Harmon George Upshur – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Brandon Weese Upshur – 2, 2 Non-Partisan Derrick Aegan Upshur – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Jesse Davidson Upshur – 3, 3 Non-Partisan Robert “Todd” Starkey Upshur – 3, 3 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Donnie R. Tenney Non-Partisan

Wayne County

House of Delegates (District 27)

Name Party Jeff Maynard Republican Chad Lovejoy Democrat Ric Griffith Democrat

House of Delegates (District 28)

Name Party Josh Booth Republican Mark A. Ross Republican

House of Delegates (District 29)

Name Party Matthew Deskins Republican Henry Corbett Dillon Republican Nate Randolph Republican David Thompson Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Tammy Pritt Wayne – 1 Tammy Smith Wayne – 1 Mary Ann Marcum Wayne – 3 Brooke Smith Wayne – 4

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Timothy Don Bias Wayne – 1 James C. Frazier Wayne – 3 Paul Stephens Wayne – 4

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Angela Maynard Wayne – 1 Joetta Hatfield Wayne – 3 Rebecca Lycans Wayne – 4

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jeff Maynard Wayne – 1 Josh Booth Wayne – 2 Mark A. Ross Wayne – 3 Dana Lycans Wayne – 4

County Clerk

Name County Party Craig Evans Wayne – 3 Republican Jimmy Scott Wayne – 4 Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jeff Maynard Wayne – 1

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jeff Maynard Wayne – 1

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Jeff Maynard Wayne – 1

City Council

Name County Party Gary Akers Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Kasey McComas Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan French Napier Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Barbara Queen Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Jon Reed Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Jason Slone Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Patty Tooley Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Rosie Whipkey Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan

Municipal Judge

Name County Party Dwayne Wallace Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name County Party Danny Grave Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan James Ramey III Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan

City Clerk/Recorder

Name County Party Toney Atkins Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan Millard Bradshaw Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Doug Reynolds Wayne – 1 Republican Travis Thompson Wayne – 3 Republican Matt Stanley Wayne – 3 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Regina “Reggie” Thompson Wayne – 4 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Dennis C. Ashworth Wayne – 2 Non-Partisan Missy Perry Hall Wayne – 3 Non-Partisan Howard Meddings Wayne – 3 Non-Partisan Bryan E. Thompson Wayne – 3 Non-Partisan Johnita Jackson Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Party Jason Ekers Wayne – 4 Non-Partisan

Webster County

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party Caleb L. Hanna Republican Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name Carla McCourt

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name Terry L. Cunningham

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name Charlene M. Grounds Joyce McMurray Sharon Stewart

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Thomas Clark Larry Leslie Stephen McMurray

County Clerk

Name Party Eva Green Democrat

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Charlene Grounds Webster – 1

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Larry Leslie Webster – 1

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Charlene Grounds Webster – 11

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Thomas Clark Webster – 011 Larry Leslie Webster – 011

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Charlene Grounds Webster – 048

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Thomas Clark Webster – 048 Larry Leslie Webster – 48

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Kimble Tanner Webster – Central Republican Nancy Mathews Webster – Central Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Keith Stout Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Susan Chericalo Webster – Southern Republican James Hamrick Webster – Southern Republican Joyce Markle Webster – Northern Democrat

Conservation District Supervisor

Name County Michael Smalley Independent

Wetzel County

House of Delegates (District 7)

Name Party Charles R. Sheedy, Sr. Republican Lisa Zukoff Democrat Dylan Parsons Mountain

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party David L. Kelly Republican Dave Shelton Republican

House of Delegates (District 72)

Name Party Clay Riley Republican Derek McIntyre Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Raye Anne Lloyd Wetzel – 1 Kimberly Frum Wetzel – 2 Edna Travis Wetzel – 2 Sharon Campbell Wetzel – 3 Patricia Kendall Wetzel – 3

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County BB Smith Wetzel – 2 Ronald E. McCoy, Jr. Wetzel – 3 Joel Potts Wetzel – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Cindy DiLuca Wetzel – 1 Brenda Napier Wetzel – 2 Louise Hinkle Wetzel – 2 Lisa M. Rice Wetzel – 3 Nancy J. Saltz Wetzel – 3

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Timothy Bassett Wetzel – 1 Bill Bell Wetzel – 2 Steven Napier Wetzel – 2 James C. Rice Wetzel – 3 Charles E. “Chuck” Saltz Wetzel – 3

County Clerk

Name Party Jessica Davis Democrat

Chief of Police

Name Party Timothy Cecil Non-Partisan Daniel Eastham Non-Partisan

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Brenda Napier Wetzel – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Steven Napier Wetzel – 2

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Brenda Napier Wetzel – 2

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Steven Napier Wetzel – 2

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Brenda Napier Wetzel – 2

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Steven Napier Wetzel – 2

City Council

Name County Party Joey D. Smith Wetzel – Ward 2 Non-Partisan Ron Brill Wetzel – Ward 3 Non-Partisan Steve Pallisco Wetzel – Ward 4 Non-Partisan

City Council – At Large

Name Party Theresa Berry Non-Partisan Johanna Lemasters Non-Partisan Karen Longwell Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name Party Charles R. Goff, Jr. Non-Partisan

City Clerk/Recorder

Name Party Sherry Hayes Non-Partisan Kimberley Sue Whiteman Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Lisa Heasley Wetzel – 3 Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Lori Wetzel McCoy Wetzel – 3 Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Jimmy D. Glasscock Wetzel – 1 Non-Partisan Carolyn Yoho Wetzel – 1 Non-Partisan Rob Christen Wetzel – 2 Non-Partisan Christine L. Nice Wetzel – 2 Non-Partisan Linda Duke Wetzel – 2 Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Holly Morgan Non-Partisan

Street Commissioner

Name Party Tom Lemons, Sr. Non-Partisan

Wirt County

House of Delegates (District 14)

Name Party Dave Foggin Republican D. Shannon Kimes Republican Kevin Jay Siers Republican Jim Marion Democrat

House of Delegates (District 15)

Name Party Martin “Rick” Atkinson Republican Riley Keaton Republican

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name Jerry Brookover

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Angela D. Adams Wirt – Southwest Teresa S. Murray Wirt Connie Woodyard Wirt

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Alvin L. Engelke John Griffin Ken Pettry, Sr.

County Clerk

Name County Marolyn Baldrige Republican

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name Angela D. Adams

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name Angela D. Adams

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Alvin L. Engelke

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name Angela D. Adams

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name Alvin L. Engelke

City Council

Name Party Curt Moore Non-Partisan Paul D. Russell Non-Partisan Elise Sheppard Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name Party Bobbi J. Moore Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party John Griffin Wirt – Southwest Republican Ron Amos Wirt – Southwest Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Carol “Quick” Frame Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Mark Lowe Wirt – Southwest Non-Partisan Darren Shearlock Wirt – Southwest Non-Partisan Brent R. Stewart Wirt – Northeast Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Rose Ann Adams Non-Partisan

Wood County

House of Delegates (District 10)

Name Party Bill Anderson Republican J. Morgan Leach Democrat

House of Delegates (District 11)

Name Party Roger Conley Republican Bob Fehrenbacher Republican Harry Deitzler Democrat

House of Delegates (District 12)

Name Party Vernon Criss Republican Jonathan Defibaugh Democrat

House of Delegates (District 13)

Name Party Scot Heckert Republican

House of Delegates (District 14)

Name Party Dave Foggin Republican D. Shannon Kimes Republican Kevin Jay Siers Republican Jim Marion Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Delilah Bainbridge Wood – A, Division 8 Brenda Brum Wood – A, Division 4 Peshka Calloway Wood – A, Division 7 Amber Murphy Wood – A, Division 5 Cammy Murray Wood – A, Division 8 Katrina Nicole Steelsmith Wood – A, Division 2 Judith A. Stephens Wood – A, Division 5 Kim van Rijn Wood – A, Division 1 Michelle Earl Wood – B, Division 1 Laura B. Garcia Wood – B, Division 8 Andrea McDonough Wood – B, Division 6 Judith Gould Peascoe Wood – B, Division 3 Cathy Stump Wood – B, Division 1 Kim Williams Wood – B, Division 2 Meryl Williams Wood – B, Division 5 Andrea “Red” Greer Wood – C, Division 6 Jennifer N. Lee Wood – C, Division 6 Dolores Owen Townsend Wood – C, Division 1 Sue Ellen Waybright Wood – C, Division 4 Sarah A. Townsend Wood – C, Division 1

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Daniel Buskirk Wood – A, Division 2 Mark P. Dasher Wood – A, Division 1 Jeff Fox Wood – A, Division 6 Simon Gargus Wood – A, Division 7 Ryan Full Wood – B, Division 2 Josh Lemley Wood – B, Division 1 Warren Peascoe Wood – B, Division 3 Gary Thompson Wood – B, Division 5 Stephen Peck Wood – C, Division 2

County Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Barbara Deem Wood – A, Division 2 Sue Ellen Dodrill Wood – A, Division 1 Terri Goodnow Wood – A, Division 6 Heather Heckert Wood – A, Division 1 Sherry LeMasters Wood – A, Division 6 Gladys E. Lemley Wood – A, Division 8 Janet P. Michels Wood – A, Division 4 Katherine Sue Conley Wood – B, Division 2 Charlene Ketterman Wood – B, Division 8 Linda Rabatin Wood – B, Division 4 Barbara D. Smith Wood – B, Division 1 Sandy Staats Wood – C, Division 6

County Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Warren W. Bigley Wood – A, Division 7 Roger E. Brown Wood – A, Division 1 Rob Cornelius Wood – A, Division 5 Matthew Dodrill Wood – A, Division 7 Ray Eubanks III Wood – A, Division 5 Scot Heckert Wood – A, Division 1 Randy Modesitt Wood – A, Division 3 Charles Roberts Wood – A, Division 1 Joe Thorpe Wood – A, Division 8 Kenny Cline Wood – B, Division 7 Roger Conley Wood – B, Division 2 Michael Harper Wood – B, Division 8 Leonard A. Rabatin Wood – B, Division 4 Robert W. Smith Wood – B, Division 1 Rick “Hank” Bowry Wood – C, Division 8 Jeffrey A. Elder Wood – C, Division 4 Lewis H. Rexroad Wood – C, Division 5 John H. Sines Wood – C, Division 2 Jeff Smith Wood – C, Division 6

County Clerk

Name Party Joe Gonzales Republican Michael Harper Republican Mickey Hess Republican Misty Kelly Republican Amanda Raber-Ables Republican Eddie Staats Republican Cara Atkinson Democrat J.R. Carpenter Democrat

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Kim van Rijn Wood – 2 Kim Williams Wood – 2

Congressional Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Simon Gargus Wood – 2

City Council – Unexpired Term

Name Party Kelly “Sassi” Craft Non-Partisan Alice Goodwin Non-Partisan Christopher Mancuso Non-Partisan Jim Miracle Non-Partisan Rod Smith Non-Partisan

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Gladys E. Lemley Wood – 2

Congressional Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Kenny Cline Wood – 2 Scot Heckert Wood – 2 Rick Modesitt Wood – 2 Lewis H. Rexroad Wood – 2

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Kim van Rijn Wood – 3 Kim Williams Wood – 3

Senatorial Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Simon Hargus Wood – 3

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Female

Name County Gladys E. Lemley Wood – 3

Senatorial Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Kenny Cline Wood – 3 Scot Heckert Wood – 3 Rick Modesitt Wood – 3 Lewis H. Rexroad Wood – 3

Delegate Republican Executive Committee – Male

Name County Lewis H. Rexroad Wood – 14

City Council – At Large

Name Party Pat Peters Non-Partisan Marty Seufer Non-Partisan

Mayor

Name Party Paul Jordan Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party James E. Colombo Wood – A Republican Rick Modesitt Wood – A Republican Simon Hargus Wood – A Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Celeste Waldron Ridgway Republican James Chris Alfred Democrat

Board of Education

Name County Party Jeff Fox Wood – A Non-Partisan Debbie Hendershot Wood – A Non-Partisan Ronald C. Michels Wood – A Non-Partisan Jimmy Asbury Wood – B Non-Partisan Amber B. Cross Wood – B Non-Partisan Justin Raber Wood – B Non-Partisan Chad Conley Wood – C Non-Partisan Sarah A. Townsend Wood – C Non-Partisan

Conservation District Supervisor

Name Party Bob Buchanan Non-Partisan

Sheriff – Unexpired Term

Name Party Rick Woodyard Republican

Wyoming County

House of Delegates (District 35)

Name Party Adam Vance Republican Mark “Bucky” Blackwell Democrat Dewey Houck Democrat

House of Delegates (District 43)

Name Party Kase Poling Republican Christopher W. Toney Republican JoAnna Vance Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Female

Name County Christy Cardwell Democrat

County Democratic Executive Committee – Male

Name County Raymond Cardwell Wyoming – 1 LP Pate King Wyoming – 1 Terry A. Runion Wyoming – 1 David G. Thompson Wyoming – 2 Michael E. “Mike” Cook Wyoming – 3

County Clerk

Name County Party Jewell “Spears” Aguilar Wyoming – 3 Democrat D. Michael “Mike” Goode Wyoming – 3 Democrat

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Douglas Mac Prichard Wyoming – 1 Democrat Samuel “Doc” Muscari, Sr. Wyoming – 3 Democrat

Prosecuting Attorney

Name County Party Greg Bishop Wyoming – C Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name County Party Michael J. Stover Wyoming – 1 Republican Tony Paynter Wyoming – 2 Republican

Board of Education