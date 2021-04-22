Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia hero and Marion County native Hershel “Woody” Williams is now the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

Hershel “Woody” Williams

The other remaining recipient, Army Sgt. Charles Coolidge, of Chattanooga, Tenn., died April 6.

There has been an effort by West Virginia’s congressional delegation to allow the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to lie in state in the United States Capitol rotunda when he dies. Congress has yet to approve such a measure.

Williams’ heroism during the Battle of Iwo Jima earned him the Medal of Honor, while Coolidge received the Medal of Honor for his bravery during attacks at Hill 623 in France.