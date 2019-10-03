Hitchhiker found with “Molotov Cocktails” in McDowell County

AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, a McDowell County Sheriff’s deputy was in the Avondale area when he noticed a hitchhiker walking in the middle of Route 80. The deputy then stopped to speak with the man.

According to court documents, the deputy noticed a strong smell of gasoline coming from the man who was identified as 37-year-old Anthony Kennedy. Investigators said Kennedy was carrying two large glass bottles each filled with gas and had a white cloth stuffed in the neck. He also had a lighter and a large plastic jug which was filled with a liquid that smelled like gas.

Kennedy told deputies he was “bored and that there was nothing to do, so he was going to the river bank in the Ritter Hollow area to see if the Molotov cocktails would explode.”

Kennedy is facing multiple charges, including two counts of illegal possession of destructive incendiary devices. He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.