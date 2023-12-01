MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown-based Hope Gas has acquired Southern Public Service Company and its approximately 6,400 customers in six counties.

According to a press release, with the addition, Hope Gas now serves 37 counties in West Virginia and operates 7,000 miles of pipeline.

“As the only utility company with its corporate headquarters in West Virginia, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to providing safe and reliable service to all our customers,” said Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien. “And, in January 2024, we will be opening our Customer Contact Center in Morgantown. Soon, all Hope Gas customer service and billing inquiries will be handled right here in West Virginia.

Hope Gas Customer Service will begin serving former Southern Public customers in early 2024, but for the time being, they should continue to contact their Southern Public local contact for customer service and billing questions.

Logan – 304-752-2752

Madison – 304-369-1140

Man – 304-583-9871

Mason – 304-773-5715

Milton – 304-743-3501

Montgomery – 304-442-2311

Main Office – 304-743-1700

For the latest on the transition of Southern Public, customers should look out for communications from Hope Gas.