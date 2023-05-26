CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Friday, Hope Gas, Inc. has acquired a number of faculties formerly operated by Equitrans, L.P.

Facilities in Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Wetzel, Braxton and Marshall counties have been approved for the switch, according to a press release from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC). The release said the facilities serve approximately 4,900 farm tap customers served by Hope, Peoples Gas WV and Mountaineer Gas Company.

Additionally, Hope Gas has filed a petition to acquire and merge Peoples Gas WV into its business.

The addition could increase Hope Gas’s gas supply and in turn, enhance to flow of gas to customers. It will also allow Hope Gas to begin performing system maintenance, according to the release.

“We are pleased that the Equitrans farm tap customers can continue to count on their natural gas service,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “It’s good to know that in the future their service will be safer and more reliable than ever.”

Down the road, the change could lead to a change in rates for customers if Hope Gas requests a rate recovery.