CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia is seeking comments from the public on the acquisition of two smaller gas utilities by Hope Gas Inc.

The three companies filed a joint petition with the PSC on Oct. 27, 2023 for Hope to acquire Standard Gas Co. and Bazzle Gas Co. which both serve a combined 460 customers in Lewis County. Hope would also acquire the service to 70 customers from McIntosh Oil & Gas, Inc. and Ross & Wharton Gas Co. as part of the agreement.

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled by the PSC for Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. for the three companies to enter into a joint petition for Hope to acquire Standard and Bazzle. The hearing will be held at the PSC’s headquarters at 201 Brooks St. in Charleston.

Members of the public who wish to comment can do so either online or through a written letter.

All written comments should state the case number—Case No. 23-0843-G-PC—and should be addressed to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV, 25323.

Anyone who wants to file a comment online can visit the PSC’s website and click on “Submit a Comment” and follow the prompts.

This move comes after several other buyouts and acquisitions by Hope Gas over the past year including a 13,000-customer acquisition of People’s Gas WV which was completed in October.