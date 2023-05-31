MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pipeline exchange in several counties in northern and north central West Virginia will improve service for nearly 5,000 West Virginians, Hope Gas claims.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the transaction between Hope Gas and Equitrans Midstream Corporation on May 26, allowing Hope Gas to acquire nearly 900 miles of gathering pipeline. According to a press release from Hope Gas released Wednesday, the change will improve service for the 4,900 customers who are served from the pipeline and will solve problems for local producers.

The change impacts facilities in Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Wetzel, Braxton and Marshall counties, according to PSC.

“Because of the continuing decline of gas production on this system, customers have experienced service issues associated with this pipeline, particularly on cold winter days,” said Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said in the release. “Now that Hope owns the pipeline, we will be working hard with our partners at Equitrans and with local producers to solve the problems that have impacted these customers. It will not be fixed overnight, but the Hope Gas operations team will make this right for our customers as they always do.”

Hope Gas said that closing on the transaction is expected in the next 30 days.