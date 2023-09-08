CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A live Hot Wheels show is coming to the Mountain State’s Capital City for the first time.

According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the “Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party” is riding into Charleston Feb. 3-Feb. 4, 2024. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, the Coliseum box office, or the show’s website.

The shows will also include a Crash Zone Pre-Show party prior to each performance to give fans a “unique experience” with access to the competition floor to see the Monster Trucks up close and meet the drivers. There will also be a pre-show VIP Backstage Tour package available.

Show times include:

Saturday Feb. 3, 2024 12:30 p.m. Show with Crash Zone at 10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. VIP 7:30 p.m. show with Crash Zone at 5 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. VIP

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024: 2:30 p.m. Show with Crash Zone at 12 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. VIP



Officials with the Coliseum say some of the fan-favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks included in the show include “Mega Wrex,” “Tiger Shark,” “Demo Derby,” “Bone Shaker,” “Bigfoot,” “Gunkster,” and the brand-new “HW 5-Alarm.”