CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — From Airbnb rentals to buying a t-shirt to donating money, there are many ways to help people in Ukraine from the Mountain State.

Fellow Nexstar station KXAN compiled a list of charities and organizations to donate to and WOWK 13 News has added more regional and national charities, events and organizations to support.

You can find how reliable a charity or organization is by going to Charity Navigator‘s website or by going to the BBB’s tips on donating to Ukraine or the BBB’s Standard for Charity Accountability.

West Virginia

Kinship Goods

Kinship Goods says they are printing a t-shirt where 100% of proceeds go to United Health Ukraine.

Charleston, WV

New Heights Church Benefit Concert

They are hosting a concert on Mar. 16 at 5:30 p.m. that is free, but donations are accepted.

Milton, WV

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church

A local Ukrainian church

Wheeling, WV

National