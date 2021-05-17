How Corridor H may lead to more tourism in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Gayle Manchin discusses how the Appalachian Regional Commission is assisting with the construction of Route 48, commonly known as Corridor H, and the significance of the route.

Corridor H would extend from Interstate 79 (I-79) in Weston, West Virginia, eastward across the crest of the Allegheny Mountains to I-81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

Doing so would shorten the trip to Washington D.C. by an estimated one hour, and allow tourism to flourish in West Virginia with tourists from Washington D.C. 

