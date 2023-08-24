CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte has been around since 2003, and every year millions flock to their local Starbucks to get a taste of fall.

Nowadays, Starbucks – and other coffee chains both local and corporate – feature a wide variety of pumpkin-flavored concoctions. Starbucks has had many variations on the Pumpkin Spice Latte, including an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. Other fall drinks include their apple crisp flavoring, which debuted in 2021.

With many considering the release of the PSL the start of fall, we wondered, “How excited are West Virginians for the Pumpkin Spice Latte?”

According to Google Trends data, West Virginia is on the lower end of states searching for Pumpkin Spice Latte, placing it at number 31.

The states searching for PSL the most include Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, California, Washington, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee and Indiana.

States that just aren’t as interested in a pumpkin-flavored coffee drink include Wyoming, Arkansas, D.C., Alabama, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Since 2018, Starbucks’ fall-themed drinks and food items have been available for purchase starting in late August.