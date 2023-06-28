CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With record travel expected this Independence Day weekend, law enforcement is increasing patrols on West Virginia roads and bodies of water.

In a press release on Monday, the West Virginia State Police announced that it is joining with neighboring states to participate in the Crash Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) initiative. The initiative increases police presence on highways across the U.S. to prevent serious wrecks during high crash periods like holidays.

“Troopers will be focusing their efforts on reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding, and seat belt violation,” the WVSP release said.

According to AAA, with gas prices down, more than 50 million Americans are expected to take a trip for Independence Day weekend, which is a record-breaking number.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Police also announced this week that it will be increasing patrols as part of “Operation Dry Water” over the holiday weekend.

“A lot of people will be taking their boats out this weekend to celebrate our country’s independence and we just want to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a way that is safe and responsible,” WVDNR Police Capt. Warren Goodson said in a release.

Although there will be more patrols and safety reminders, the release said that the WVDNR will be especially focused on preventing boaters from driving under the influence. Just like in a car, boating with a blood alcohol concentration at or above 0.08 is illegal in West Virginia.

The release also reminds boaters anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, must complete a NASBLA-approved boater education class before they can legally operate a motorboat or personal watercraft on any water in West Virginia. The WVDNR also asks that boaters make sure their boats are properly equipped with accessible personal floatation devices, lights and horns.

If you plan to set off fireworks over the weekend, make sure to follow the state and local laws in your area and keep these fireworks safety tips in mind.