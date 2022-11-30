CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index.

Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation, two LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations, as part of their 11th annual Municipality Equality Index, an assessment that ranks 506 different cities across the United States based upon municipal policies, laws and services.

The groups take several things into consideration, including citywide nondiscrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement and the city’s leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

According to a press release from the Human Rights Campaign, West Virginia’s average score was 67, which is close to the national average of 68. Out of the seven cities surveyed, three earned an “All-star designation,” or cities that score above 85 without the state passing any statewide non-discrimination legislation that specifically includes gender identity or sexual orientation.

You can view how West Virginia cities ranked with links to their report cards below:

“The progress made on a local level for greater LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion for all has never been more important,” said Fran Hutchins, Executive Director of Equality Federation Institute in a press release. “This program is one of the key ways HRC is able to impact the daily lives of our members, supporters and allies. At a time when extremist state and federal lawmakers are using increased inflammatory rhetoric and enacting anti-LGBTQ+ agendas, it’s inspiring to see municipalities continue to push themselves to better serve their LGBTQ+ communities.”

To see the report in its entirety, you can visit this page on the HRC website.