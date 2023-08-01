CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.1 billion on Tuesday, the sixth largest in history, but the winner would see way less than that.

If someone had the winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing and decided to take the winnings in annual payments over 30 years, 37% or more than $400 million of the total would go to federal taxes.

Although there are some states that wouldn’t withhold more tax, West Virginia is not one of them. According to USA Mega, West Virginia would take an additional 6.5% in state taxes, meaning that the jackpot winner would see $609,961,350 after the 30 years of payments.

If a winner decided to take their prize in cash instead, they would see a total of $304,572,745. Regardless, a West Virginian can to expect to pay a total of nearly 45% of their jackpot in taxes.

State taxes on lottery winnings range from as high as 10.9% in New York and 10.75% in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. to as low as 0% in eight states, including California, Florida and Texas.

The winner of last year’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot—the largest lottery prize in U.S. history—received less than $1 billion when accepting his lump sum payout, even though he lives in California, a state that doesn’t automatically withhold taxes on lottery prizes, WBOY’s parent company Nexstar reported.