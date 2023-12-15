CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The year was 1983: Almost all of us watched the season finale of “M*A*S*H,” Ronald Reagan was president, and a unique, homegrown musical experience was launched in Charleston, West Virginia.

40 years later, Mountain Stage has reason to celebrate.

The rich, eclectic sound of live stage music on the radio emanating from the hollows of West Virginia was as personal to those who listen as pulling out your old record collection. Four decades later, it still is.

“We’re kind of grounded to the roots of American music,” said Larry Groce, the singer-songwriter and original host of Mountain Stage.

Groce, a product of Dallas, Texas, along with chief sound engineer Francis Fisher and producer Andy Ridenour, breathed life into the first nationally broadcast radio or TV program to feature performances in front of a live audience.

“We had very little money. We had very little equipment. We had no experience, but we were like, ‘Who cares? Let’s do it’,” Groce recalled.

Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and airing on close to 300 National Public radio stations, Groce and Mountain Stage welcomed up-and-coming to established music artists from Tyler Childers, the Crash Test Dummies, Wynonna Judd, Joan Baez, Martina McBride – even Grammy award-winner and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea.

Mountain Stage provided them with a special, unfettered platform.

“They can play what they want, whenever they want,” said Groce. “And many artists respond well to that because it gives them freedom … total artistic freedom on our show.”

For her part, Mattea remembered her music career and Mountain Stage running along parallel timelines, starting in 1985.

“I was ramping up as they were ramping up. They heard about me, and I had heard about them. Finally, I had something that made a little noise and they had me on,’ she recalled.

Mattea kept coming back as a regular guest with more appearances than any other female artist. To her, Mountain Stage remains about deeply connecting with fellow musicians and the audience.

“There’s a kind of laid-backness and a friendliness and a family kind of feel, and I think that maybe for me being from here, I feel it in a way the other people may not. I understand it’s the heart of the matter here,” said Mattea.

Over time, the popularity of Mountain Stage grew far and wide, and there’s a good reason for that.

“They don’t choose trendy music,” said Mattea. “Some people have been on and you don’t know who they are and they just explode like Jason Isabell. Norah Jones was on like three or four times before anyone knew who she was, and there are many stories like that.”

“We’re trying to let you hear some things that we think will be lasting music,” Groce chimed in.

Mattea believes that Mountain Stage has made a name for itself – a trademark she calls it – for consistently providing entertainment by musicians whose creations can last the test of time. And the audience craves that.

“If someone is hungry for new music and they’re ready to be excited about somebody that they’ve never heard before … they start to become loyal because they know that you’re curating your music in a way that’s really respected.”

That formula kept Groce busy through the years – booking artists and performing. There was little time to look back until it was finally time to look forward to a future – stepping down as the iconic show’s host in 2021.

“I’m so grateful to have been part of it because it’s such a team effort. Most of our people have been with Mountain Stage for over 20 years. That’s unusual,” said Groce.

After a few stints guest-hosting Mountain Stage, Mattea officially took over full-time show-hosting duties, while Groce remains on – at least for now – as a show consultant.

“[Mattea] is a natural for one thing, but she’s a hard worker too,” said Groce.

“It is immensely satisfying to steward something after all of the founders are gone and maybe think you can launch it into the future,” said Mattea.