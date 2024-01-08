CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Human Services (WVDHS) has announced that applications are now open for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), which looks to help alleviate the cost of heating or cooling a low-income household.

Eligible households that apply will be sent a one-time payment to their heating and cooling company as part of the program.

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helped 47,000 households in West Virginia pay their utility bills in 2023.

Applications are currently only open for people who enrolled in the program last year and will close on Jan. 26. Open enrollment for LIEAP should start by the beginning of February according to Kent Nowviskie of the Bureau for Family Assistance Programs within the Department of Human Services.

“It’s our mission to help families overcome the barriers to stability and self-sufficiency,” Nowviskie said.

A 2019 Northwestern study reported that when low-income households face high energy bills, they must make tough choices in terms of possibly cutting back on food or healthcare.

Nowviskie said that a payment from LIEAP can be as much as $2,000, but on average is closer to $400—a significant portion of the average American’s electricity bill, which according to the US Energy Information Administration is around $1,380 per year.

The WVDHS also has a Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) which looks to assist low-income families with their water bills. There also exists the Affordable Connectivity Program which can help households save $30 per month on internet service depending on their ZIP code.