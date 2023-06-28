CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County Assessor, Joseph “Rocky” Romano would like to inform the public on the “vehicle credit” component of House Bill 2526.

According to Romano, there are four different components of the bill, the second component specifically could save taxpayers some money.

The bill is based on the 2024 income tax period. He explained that if people pay and are assessed timely, and they pay the first half of their tax bill by Oct. 1, and then pay the second half between January 1 and March 31 of 2024, the second half can be credited on your income tax. But, if you pay it all in full once receiving the tax bill in 2023, you will not be credited on your 2024 income tax.

While discussing the importance of getting this word out with a 12 News reporter, Romano said, “we’re creatures of habit, we get the tax tickets, some pay half, but those who pay the full, and you immediately pay the full, we’re concerned that they’re not going to be able to get the credit and then they’re going to come back and they’re gonna, ‘hey how come this didn’t happen, why didn’t you tell me?'”

Romano added that he is working hard to inform the Harrison County area, so they know how to combat these changes.

Do not forget that you still need to be timely assessed between July 1 and Oct. 1 in order for the credit to work.

The first component of the bill, the income tax reduction, has already began. The third component is for veterans, with 90 to 100% disabled veterans projected to be able to get a credit on their real-estate paid for their primary residence. The fourth component of the bill is for small businesses; those who are $1 million or less will be able to get a credit for 50% of their other personal property, other than the vehicles because the businesses qualify for the vehicles too.

To see the classifications of all vehicles that are available to be credited, along with more information, click this link.